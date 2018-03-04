Celebrity endorsement for new book with key message

Campaigner Georgina Stevens is taking her sustainability message to a new level with the launch of the first of a series of children’s books.

She has been on a mission to make the world a better place for as long as she can remember and now she is a mum, wants to ensure children are being properly educated about the environment around them.

Georgina, who has a home on Shoreham Beach, said: “There is a need for a step change in children’s writing. I thought I would take a punt myself and give it a go.

“I have a son of three a and when I started reading children’s books, I didn’t feel they were being empowered enough or being told honestly what is happening in the world, the extent of how much the environment is damaged already.

“We are treating them with kid gloves when they have much more interest in these things. They don’t feel guilt, they just expect it and want to know what to do.

“I was looking for books to explain to him what to do and there are some but there aren’t enough.”

Georgina has had a background in sustainability for 20 years, as an adviser, writer, campaigner and convener.

“I talk about rubbish the whole time,” she said.

Her first book, Finn the Fortunate Tiger Shark and his Fantastic Friends, teaches children about ocean plastic and what they can do to help.

Other books in the Be the Change Books series will include Spkye the Springer Spaniel, Percy the Persuasive Polar Bear and Orla the Optimistic Orangutan.

Jeremy Irons, who has recorded the audiobook, and Joss Stone, who provided the soundtrack, are among celebrity supporters.

Joss said: “Our Oceans need our help and Finn the Fortunate Tiger Shark is a beautiful book which will delight and engage young children on this critical issue. And when read by Jeremy Irons it sounds magical.”

More than 600 people will be coming to Shoreham Beach today for the launch at the World’s Biggest Beach Clean, organised by Be the Change Books.

Families will be working their way from Shoreham Fort and from Widewater Lagoon towards Beach Green, where there will be talks by Bianca Jayne-Carr from Plastic Free Emsworth and Amy and Ella Meek, 14 and 12, from Kids Against Plastic.

Georgina is planning to use the plastics collected to build a big whale sculpture and will be reading from the book.

