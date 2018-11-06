Chichester ghost tour raises spirits - and cash! - for cancer charity

More than 30 people enjoyed spooky tales on a Chichester ghost tour in aid of Cancerwise.

Ghost hunters Julia Macfarlane, Becky Brooke and Caroline Travis entertained them with light-hearted tales of ghosts and other spooky happenings connected to Chichester’s historic buildings.

New stories have been uncovered in 2018, amongst them the ghosts of “Reg” and “Mary” still active in city-centre shops.

Several of the attendees wore fancy dress to really get into the “spirit”.

Julia said: “I hope people enjoyed themselves. We are very proud of our city centre, its historic past and its resident ghosts!”

Emma Neno, who organised the event, said: “The event raised a fantastic £197.50 for CancerWise. We had a brilliant evening and loved all the ghostly stories! Our thanks go to everyone who came along and especially to Julia, Becky and Caroline for hosting the very successful evening. I had the idea after reading about the ghost tour during the Festival of Chichester and it proved so popular, we had to turn quite a few people away.”

Anyone who missed out on the walk can organise a private tour by contacting bognorwriters@gmail.com.

Chichester Ghost Tour, the book, is available on Amazon and in Chichester book shops, as are Julia’s other short story collections.

CancerWise is a registered charity based in Chichester, West Sussex. Our centre in Basin Road has a warm, relaxed and welcoming feel, with staff and volunteers ready to support you the minute you walk through our door.

The charity offers support and information to cancer patients, their families and carers in the West Sussex and East Hampshire area. The service we offer is one of enablement and empowerment in a caring and compassionate environment.

CancerWise provides a wide range of free services at its drop-in centre including:

· complementary therapies

· counselling

· art groups

· open days

· courses

· library and information centre

· regular talks

For more information, contact enquiries@cancerwise.org.uk or visit www.cancerwise.org.uk.

