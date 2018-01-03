Children's book published to support summer show

Ballet teacher Hilary Thomas has published a children's book to raise money for her dance school's summer show

Hilary Thomas Dance, based at Ferring Village Hall, will be celebrating its five-year anniversary at the show in July.

Students aged from 18 months old to almost 80 will be dancing Alice in Wonderland.

Hilary, who has performed professionally as a contemporary dancer, wrote Fairy Ballerina Tales and self-published the book to help raise money.

She said: "Fairy Ballerina Tales is illustrated by my sister Jennifer and it may well be the first in a series of books. It is for sale on Amazon and has raised £160 so far.

"It is a magical book of ballet and fairies, a perfect read for any budding ballerina.

"Ruby lives at the bottom of a beautiful, old oak tree a few fairy flutters from the sea. The door to her home has a heart carved into it, right in the middle. It is a house full of love, happiness and fairy dust"

The sparkling adventure follow Ruby's journey as she auditions for a part in Hilaria Tiptoes School of Ballet's summer show and travels by osprey to the Fairy Queen's grand palace.

Hilary has been dancing since she was three and studied at Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance.

She said: "Dance makes me happy and I love sharing my passion for dance and teaching others how to walk that little bit taller and feel good about themselves.

"Writing the book was a whim and a very enjoyable experience."

Fairy Ballerina Classes is suitable for eight-year-olds and is priced £9.99 on Amazon.