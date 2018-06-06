Dancers delighted to join Team England for world cup

Seven students from a Worthing dance school will be heading to Spain for the Dance World Cup.

The girls from Nicola Miles Theatre Studios will be representing England and will be among 5,800 competitors from 48 countries taking part in the finals of the largest dance competition in the world.

They will be hoping to see Team England continue its Dance World Cup success, as it has won the competition for the past five years in succession.

One of the Worthing groups is a trio for national, featuring Aimee Dore, 18, Holly Mason, 17, and Gabby Marana, 16.

The second group is a national quartet, featuring Lyra Walton, 14, Chloe Lucas, 13, Phoebe Lucas, 12, and Molly Coleman, 12, who will be taking part in the small group section.

The quartet will be joining forces with Rox, based in Hove, and a dancer from Suzanne Logan in Worthing, as they have been working together in order to compete in the large group contemporary section.

Sue Clarke, Phoebe’s mum, said: “The girls have been busy fundraising with bag packing at Sainsbury’s Lyons Farm, a sponsored walk and cake sale.”

Phoebe has danced at Nicola Miles Theatre Studios since she was two. She was the only dancer from the area to be selected by Team England for last year’s Dance World Cup in Germany, where she danced a national folklore solo.

This year’s Dance World Cup, which is equivalent to the Olympic Games, will be held in Sitges from June 22 to 30.

Jo Arnett, team manager for the UK, said: “This year’s event is the largest ever to date, attracting 5,800 dancers from 48 countries across the world.

“The competition begins with the opening parade. Each country has a flag bearer and two mascots leading their team out. The dancers, dressed in their team kit, will follow and be presented to the local dignitaries and the judges – a wonderful opening to the competition.

“Dancers will be competing for world titles and medals, as well as taking masterclasses from the industry professionals. It really is an exciting event and it is the biggest dance competition in the world.

“Getting a place in Team England is a wonderful achievement. Thousands of dancers audition for a place in the team from the whole of England, only two dancers in each class are given places.”

