Festival of Chichester showcases print making

West Wittering’s little art gallery is offering Discover Print Making, an exhibition with David Peduzzi (June 7-28) for the Festival of Chichester

Spokeswoman Linda Foskett said: “David will also be giving a talk on wood engraving on June 19. The talk is free but as space is limited, please contact the gallery for a space.

“We will also be putting on demonstrations of basic print making in a gazebo in front of the gallery at the weekends weather permitting. Deborah Richards is also exhibiting alongside Polly Dutton, Chris Gilbert and Sandra Izzard.

“Deborah is especially known for her distinctive semi-abstract monotypes. A one-time resident of West Wittering she continues to be inspired by the coast in this area and regularly visits from her home on the West Sussex/Hampshire border.

“She grew up near Midhurst and attended art schools in Surrey and Yorkshire; she enjoyed a 30-year highly-creative career as a 2D and 3D designer and exhibition organiser in museums. After rediscovering printmaking in 2010, she has won prizes and recognition in open art competitions including the IOW Open, Strides Open and the Sussex Open at Pallant House.

“Works are held in private collections at home and abroad. In 2012 she was awarded her first solo exhibition, Chasing Light at the Quay Arts Centre in the Isle of Wight and this kick-started her second career as a full-time artist.

“Exploring that creative space between abstraction and representation allows her the freedom to manipulate surroundings taken from memory and experience. She is drawn to the drama of changing light as seen in many of her works.

“Continuing themes include distant views of the enigmatic Isle of Wight across land and sea, harbours, sequences of shipping movements, changing light and weather in the Solent; moving trains within local Downland valleys, estuaries and inland waters. Drawings made in situ are translated into unique silk-screen monoprints and oil on paper monotypes, achieving a semi-abstract painterly style.”

