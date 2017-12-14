Film review: Star Wars: The Last Jedi (5 out of 5)

The question was always going to be, can this latest Star Wars movie maintain the impetus and enthusiasm that the Force Awakens built up?

Much of that 2015 film was spent revelling in seeing all the old favourite characters re-appear and wallowing in the nostalgia.

So this latest edition in the saga had to come up trumps with even more plot and action.

And it certainly delivers on those fronts.

At the end of Force Awakens we had Finn (John Boyega) unconscious, and Rey (Daisy Ridley) face to face with Luke Skywalker on a remote island on an even more remote planet.

All the storylines are picked up from where they left off, and we do start with a very spectacular action sequence.

Throughout the 153 minutes there’s plenty of emotion and mysticism (so no change there) but this movie seems to have more very funny moments.

Just when you think it’s taking itself too seriously there’s a really good tension breaker.

While Boyega and Ridley will get the plaudits for another strong performance, I thought Adam Driver as Kylo Ren and Domhnall Gleeson as General Hux are even better than last time out.

As ever, the action scenes are on the money, so that the two and a half hours actually don’t feel like a trudge.

Director and writer Rian Johnson deserves a well-earned pat on the back for this project, leading us on a plot path that doesn’t stick to the obvious.

At the end, we are left satisfied but ready for the next one - so job done!

Film details: Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) 152mins

Directors: Rian Johnson

Starring: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol