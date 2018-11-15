Findon primary school hosts sell-out fireworks event

St John the Baptist CE School may have fewer than 150 pupils but it still managed put on an 'amazing' sold-out bonfire event.

The school in School Hill, Findon, hosted a fireworks night on Saturday (November 10) which featured professional fire dancers, LED performers, fire breathers, a pyrotechnic display to music, fairground rides, Guy competition, barbecue food, candyfloss, toffee apples, a licensed bar including hot chocolate, prosecco and mulled wine and an array of glowing gadgets for everyone.

St John the Baptist CE School in Findon hosted a fireworks event

Guests of this festive evening were not restricted to pupils and their families as the head teacher extended the invitation to everyone.

Richard Yelland, head teacher, said: “Bonfire night is a celebration which marks an important time in our nation’s history. Everyone remembers going to see fireworks as a child, a family outing which holds such fond memories.

"It is a pleasure to be able to host such an event and to see the whole village come together to enjoy this time of year.”

Rain may have come on the night but it did not stop the hundreds of families from enjoying the shows.

Sadie Collis, parent-teacher association chairman, said: “Wow what an eventful Findon Village Firework Fantasia 2018, hundreds and hundreds of families braved the weather for what turned out to be an amazing (if extremely wet) evening. A huge thank you to everyone that came that once again made it a sell-out show.

“Can you believe everyone that served you were volunteers too? A massive thanks to all who gave their time to make it the hugely popular and successful event that it is, another great Findon Village tradition. We look forward to seeing you next year.”

