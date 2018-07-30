Littlehampton lifeboat pair on BBC One entertainment show

Littlehampton lifeboatman Liam Clarke has served up a three-course meal at 110mph on television.

Best man to fellow lifeboatman Martin Blaker, he appeared in episode five of Wedding Day Winners, hosted by Lorraine Kelly and Rob Beckett and aired on Saturday afternoon.

The show featured various challenges, including Dumb Waiters, where Liam was dressed in a round waiter’s suit and won the happy couple a prize of a day trip to Paris.

Brighton singer Carlie Randall-Smith, daughter of Martin’s partner Jodi, performed with Jaymi Hensley during the show.

She sang in a dance off, along with Jodi’s parents Ian and Sylvia Randall and friends of the happy couple. Their performance won a year’s family pass to top theme parks.

Ian and Sylvia, from Seaford, have been singing together most of their lives. They were originally part of the popular group White Lines, singing in clubs and hotels in the south east, and formed the duo Encore in 2005.

They were also flown to Portugal in secret for the show and Ian was challenged to name nine love songs during a tandem skydive. He managed eight, winning Jodi and Martin tickets to see Ed Sheeran and a night a hotel.

Jodi and Martin Blaker, who live in Worthing, were married at the end of the show and as overall winner, were treated to a five-star, luxury honeymoon in Mauritius.

