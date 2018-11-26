Major new bursary for Chichester outsider artists charity in conjunction with The Arts Society South Downs

Chichester’s Outside In and The Arts Society South Downs are delighted to announce a new bursary designed to support artists’ practice and development.

The Andrew Edney Bursary is described as an ‘important opportunity’ by Marc Steene, founder and director of the award-winning arts charity Outside In which works to provide a platform for artists facing significant barriers to the art world.

He added: “There are few opportunities for financial support for artists to further their development, and this is especially so for artists addressing barriers to the art world. We are delighted to be working in partnership with The Arts Society South Downs to offer our artists a significant opportunity to further their creative development.”

Speaking about the partnership, Susanne Haywood, chairman of The Arts Society South Downs, said: “Outside In has impressed us with its bold innovative vision and integrity of operation.

“As a member of the national and global network of The Arts Society, a leading education charity dedicated to enriching lives through art, we too have a mandate to reach out into our community to support talented artists in all walks of life. We are fortunate to be in a position to do so through the generous legacy of Andrew Edney, a former long-standing member of our society, a kind and remarkable man.”

Marc added: “Applications for the bursary will be open to Outside In artists – of whom there are currently more than 2,600 – in order to assist with everything from art materials to entering competitions and taking part in training.

“Artists will be able to apply for amounts up to £500 and the bursary will be available twice yearly, in April and September, offering a total of £1,500pa. The bursary will be ring fenced and not used for any other purpose, any unspent money will be rolled forward to the following year.”

The bursary is for artists living and working in Hampshire or Sussex

Information on how to apply will be available at http://www.outsidein.org.uk when open.

Since its founding over a decade ago at Pallant House Gallery, Outside In has worked to provide a platform for artists who face a significant barrier to the art world due to health, disability, social circumstances or isolation. In 2016, Outside In became an independent charity and last year it joined the Arts Council England’s National Portfolio. Since its inception, it has engaged with more than 5,000 artists traditionally excluded from the mainstream art world, a quarter of a million audience members and more than 80 partner organisations nationally. In doing so Outside In has held more than 50 exhibitions and now provides opportunities for more than 2,600 artists to show their work at national exhibitions, has an active online community and professional development and supports.

The Arts Society South Downs was founded 38 years ago and has around 180 members. It offers monthly lectures, special interest study days and visits to places of interest, as well as seasonal events. It warmly welcomes visitors to its lectures, which take place on the first Wednesday morning of the month in Fittleworth Village Hall. The community outreach includes a thriving collaboration with Bury CE Primary School, a tiny village school set at the foot of the South Downs.

Andrew Edney was a veterinary surgeon of 50 years’ standing, a past president of global and national associations dedicated to small animal care, but also a historian and author of several books.

Marc said: “In spite of his acknowledged professional excellence and public standing, he was nonetheless an outsider in many ways, a humble man who liked to keep to the side lines and lived a quiet life by himself. We feel certain that he would have understood and empathized with the position of artists supported by Outside In and would have approved of the bursaries that will carry his name.”

