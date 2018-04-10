Molly chosen for Team England

Worthing dancer Molly Sloggett has been chosen to represent England in the finals of the Dance World Cup.

Molly, 13, is a student at Suzanne Logan Dance and will be off to Barcelona in June to compete in the classical ballet solo for Team England.

She was named Senior Sussex Dancer of the Year by adjudicator Jayne Cooper at the Sussex Festival of Performing Arts, held at Roedean Theatre in Brighton last week.

Molly won gold medals in five out of six categories, including classical ballet, character, modern and lyrical, and won the classical ballet duet with her partner Olivia Flint.

Mike Elborough, Molly’s grandfather, said: “Molly is extremely excited at the prospect of representing her country and cannot wait to meet the best dancers from around the world.”

