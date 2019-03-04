New Worthing Theatres programme unveiled

Worthing Theatres have released their latest seasonal brochure - a 54-page guide that is bursting with live events to cater for all tastes.

Amanda O’ Reilly, head of culture for Worthing Theatres, said: “With genres covering theatre, family shows, live music, circus, comedy, talks and dance, the programme is decisively designed to entertain a wide range of audiences across the county of Sussex, and the latest brochure highlights just some of the biggest projects the theatres have been involved in for years.

“Most notably, Worthing Theatres have established themselves as a programming partner with the Brighton Festival, as they present three thrilling productions in May as part of the prestigious festival of national significance. Just one of these shows includes Spymonkey’s inaugural comedy-theatre production Cooped, the show that established the Brighton-based company as the UK’s leading physical comedy group, who celebrate their 20-year anniversary with the production that made them an international sensation.

“The theatres have also expanded their Summer of Circus season so that it spans across the months of April to August, with a plethora of free outdoor performances and shows within the venues themselves. This year they will be continuing to work alongside acclaimed contemporary circus companies such as Mimbre and Ockham’s Razor, as well as welcoming new companies such as Hikapee and Hoopla Clique to Worthing for the first time.

“Candoco Dance Company make their Worthing debut as part of the Theatres’ new season, renowned for their profound, boundary-pushing work, Candoco’s company of disabled and non-disabled dancers perform a triple bill that consists of two incredible live pieces combined with a captivating short film told through British Sign Language, voice and movement.

“For families there is fun to be had by everyone with household favourites bursting onto the stage, including the beloved classic children’s story Elmer The Patchwork Elephant, the hilarious Horrible Histories, as well as Julia Donaldson’s and Axel Sheffler’s critically-acclaimed tale of Zog, the dragon who learns to roar, breath fire and fly in school alongside his friends.

“Other highlights to watch out for include a welcome return for a Peter James’ theatre production at the Connaught Theatre, as his latest adaptation of the chilling House on the Cold Hill takes the stage in June. In Comedy the likes of Jimmy Carr, Seann Walsh and Henning Wehn headline the theatres’ stand up programme, as well as previous panto favourites Patrick Monahan and Vikki Stone. Their diverse and tantalising talks programme includes Status Quo lead singer Francis Rossi, renowned historian Lucy Worsely who delves into the life of Queen Victoria, and retail guru columnist and ‘Queen of the Shops’ Mary Portas.

“For fans of live music there is a host of gigs to be enjoyed, from original artists such as Tubular Bells, Leo Sayer and Marty Wilde, to tremendous tributes including The Spice Girls Experience and Big Girls Don’t Cry, all alongside the regular Worthing Symphony Orchestra’s season of concerts.”

Amanda added: “We’re thrilled to present our upcoming programme of work which celebrates diversity, pushes performers to the limits and offers something for everyone. Our partnership with Brighton Festival highlights the significant growth in our theatres profile, and our inspiring circus season will be accessible for everyone to enjoy with a variety of free outdoor performances. This season marks a true balance in quality and entertainment; we are bringing our patrons the best touring work and ensuring, above all, they have a great night out."

To pick up a copy of the latest Worthing Theatres and Connaught Cinema Brochure, visit the Connaught Theatre or view the upcoming programme online at worthingtheatres.co.uk, where you can also browse through the digital version.

Famous faces coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre



All thanks to mum and dad, says Brighton-bound superstar Peter Andre





Spine-chilling ghost story hits the Brighton stage



Petworth Town Band are looking for new recruits



Beverley Knight confirms Brighton date on songs of Stevie Wonder tour