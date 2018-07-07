Nine things coming up in Worthing

Events you won't want to miss

1 Theatre. Dinosaur World Live brings dinosaurs to life on stage in an interactive show for all the family, with dates at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre from Friday, July 13-Sunday, July 15. The 2018 cast includes: Elizabeth Mary Williams (Miranda), Alexandra Harman (understudy Miranda/ puppeteer), Darcy Collins (puppeteer), Liam Wright (puppeteer), Samantha Arends (puppeteer), Chris Milford (puppet technician/puppeteer). Dinosaur World Live presents a host of impressive pre-historic creatures including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratops. The show introduces Miranda, daughter of palaeontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America. She has brought her pre-historic pals to the theatre. Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

2 Music. Singers Rechoired are requiring singers. Spokeswoman Linda Turner said: “Following our recent successful summer concert where we raised over £400 for Coastal West Sussex Mind, we are now looking to increase our numbers. So if you enjoy singing and want to be part of a friendly group, why not come along to one of our taster sessions to be held throughout July. We meet at the back of Findon Valley Free Church, Lime Tree Avenue, every Wednesday evening, 7.30 to 9 pm. No auditions necessary. No requirement to read music. You will be guaranteed a warm welcome.” www.singersrechoired.co.uk.”

3 Theatre. Southwick Players Youth are staging Fantastic Mister Fox from July 18-21, with Nettie Sheridan directing. Roald Dahl’s book comes in an adaptation by David Wood. Performances are at 7.30pm, with a matinee at 2.30pm on July 21. Spokeswoman Amanda Reeves said: “Fantastic Mister Fox is a tale of good vs bad, with the wonderfully-witty Mister Fox running rings around his enemies, the hideous farmers Boggis, Bunce and Bean. When Mister Fox steals one chicken too many from a local farm, the farmers decide the only cure is to rid themselves of Mister Fox by any means possible. But, outwitted at every turn, the farmers plans backfire, and all the animals celebrate with an enormous feast at their expense. Characters brought to life by the youth cast include Mister Fox played by Louis Johnson with Chay West playing Mrs Fox. Luke Flemming plays Mr Badger and Alfred Hill plays Rat.” Tickets priced at £12 are available now from the box office on 01273 597094 or online at www.southwickplayers.org.uk.” Performances are at the Barn Theatre, Southwick.

4 Exhibition. Worthing Museum & Art Gallery is teaming up with the British Museum to exhibit Japanese fashion from the Edo period. Dressed to Impress: Netsuke and Japanese Men’s Fashion is a British Museum Partnership exhibition which explores the intricate accessories worn by Japanese men during the Edo period (1615-1868). The exhibition will be on display at Worthing Museum’s Norwood Gallery until August 25.

5 Panto. Young dancers are needed for this year’s pantomime at Shoreham’s Ropetackle. Writer and director Tom Beard said: “LP Creatives and the Ropetackle Arts Centre invite you to join the cast of this year’s pantomime‘Robin Hood on Saturday, July 7 at from 12-2pm. “We are seeking talented dancers, both girls and boys (must be aged between seven and15 years on September 1) to join the resident professional pantomime company. Candidates must have good dance skills and a strong stage presence. Singing and drama experience is desirable but not essential. All candidates should wear comfortable (and suitable) shoes and clothing and be prepared to dance on their own. We look forward to seeing you there!” Turn up and register on the day.

6 Poetry. Tuesday, July 10, 6.30pm. South Downs Poetry Festival: Poetry And Music, Chichester Cathedral, West Street, Chichester, PO19 1PX. A celebration of poetry and music in the atmospheric setting of the Cathedral. Join distinguished poet Robyn Bolam, with South Downs poets Stephanie Norgate and Barry Smith for a stimulating reading of new poetry alongside classic Sussex poems read by professional actors. Live music by Linda Kelsall-Barnett on classical guitar.

7 Art. Brighton-based gallery 35 North Contemporary Fine Art offer Deanland, a new exhibition of original work by painter Alexander Johnson and photographer John Brockliss (until Saturday, July 21). Spokeswoman Sharon Whiting said: “The Deanland project was inspired by an ex-WWII airfield, located in the depths of the Sussex countryside. Alexander Johnson, whose father Don was a spitfire pilot during the war, has created a series of emotive abstract paintings exploring the many facets of this slightly-haunting yet strangely-beautiful location.” 35 North Contemporary Fine Art is at 35 North Road, Brighton.

8 Theatre. Rainbow Shakespeare are back in Worthing’s Highdown Gardens with a double bill of Shakepeare. The Taming of the Shrew runs from July 3-8; then comes what director Nick Young calls Shakespeare’s version of a rom-com, The Two Gentlemen of Verona from July 10-15.

9 Music. Monday, July 9, 7.30pm. String Dimensions, Amici Concerts, St Pancras Church, Eastgate Square, Chichester, PO19 7LJ. Founded by lead violinist Bogdan Vacarescu in 2017, this London-based chamber ensemble of soloists is united by a mutual passion for music rarely heard. Part of the Festival of Chichester.

