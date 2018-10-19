"Non-traditional art" PhD ideas sought in Chichester

Innovative proposals are being sought as award-winning arts charity Outside In and the University of Chichester announce PhD places to research non-traditional art.

Outside In’s director and founder Marc Steene said: “It is part of a wider initiative, offering four places in total, which will also see the successful students conduct collaborative projects with the Black Cultural Archives, West Sussex Record Office and Tangmere Aviation Museum.

Marc added: “Outside In is delighted to be working in partnership with the University of Chichester to offer this PhD and the opportunity to support research into the largely unexplored area of non-traditional art.

“The partnership sees course fees funded for the selected students’ three years of study, or part time equivalent. The brief states applications are invited from qualified students wanting to write a thesis on topics which could include ‘untrained or outsider art', artist-specific studies, gender studies, post-colonial studies and socio-economic access to art production and reception.”

The applications deadline is November 1, 2018.

More details on: https://unchili.webitrent.com/unchili_webrecruitment/wrd/run/ETREC107GF.open?VACANCY_ID=2127773xjv&WVID=4211941WJu&LANG=USA



Outside In was founded in 2006 by Marc Steene at Pallant House Gallery, Chichester. Its aim then, as it is now, was to provide a platform for artists who face a significant barrier to the art world due to health, disability, social circumstances or isolation.

In 2013, Outside In won the Charity Award in the Arts, Culture and Heritage category. In 2016, Outside In became an independent charity in its own right and in 2017 it joined the Arts Council England’s National Portfolio.

Since its inception, Outside In has engaged with more than 5,000 artists traditionally excluded from the mainstream art world, reached a quarter of a million audience members and gained more than 80 partner organisations nationally. Outside In has held more than 50 exhibitions to date and now provides opportunities for more than 2,600 artists. In the next three years Outside In will seek to create a national platform to support the delivery of its programmes. It will do this through working in partnership with key strategic arts organisations across the UK to act as hubs of activity and support. Outside In is currently funded by Arts Council England, the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, the Paul Hamlyn Foundation, The Roddick Foundation, The Schroder Foundation and supported by the George Dannatt Trust.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/power-in-the-darkness-finds-its-moment-again-as-we-return-to-uncertain-times-1-8670938



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/the-x-factor-live-tour-tickets-go-on-sale-this-week-with-a-date-in-brighton-1-8670187



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/the-big-time-beckons-for-rising-star-chichester-dancer-bryony-wood-1-8670068



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/working-with-david-walliams-to-deliver-the-midnight-gang-on-chichester-s-stage-1-8669718



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/mike-d-abo-recalls-those-heady-days-of-the-1960s-as-he-heads-to-worthing-1-8670560



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/theatre-offers-important-skills-for-life-in-pioneering-littlehampton-community-project-1-8670651



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/worthing-goes-on-panto-stand-by-with-aladdin-just-weeks-away-1-8669677



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/excellent-bookings-as-shoreham-gets-ready-for-panto-1-8665091



https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/panto-roles-beckon-for-worthing-area-youngsters-1-8665081