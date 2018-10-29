Patrick Osada headlines Chichester poetry event

Headlining Open Mic Poetry at the New Park Centre, Chichester, on Wednesday, October 31 is Patrick Osada.

Event organiser,Barry Smith said: “Patrick Osada is a retired headteacher, now working as an editor and reviewer of poetry for magazines. He helps to run South Poetry, one of the longest-running poetry magazines in England. Patrick has been writing poetry all his adult life. His first success came with a prize-winning poem in a national poetry competition.’

“Patrick’s first collection, Close to the Edge was published in 1996. It won the Rosemary Arthur Award and was submitted for The Forward Prize.

“At Chichester, Patrick will be reading from his sixth collection, How the Light Gets In, which has a nature-themed focus. His work has been included in many anthologies, on internet sites and broadcast on national and local radio in the UK and translated into several European languages for anthologies published abroad.”

After the reading from the headline guest, local poets will get the chance to read their latest poems: “We welcome poetry in any style and on any subject. Our audiences are always supportive and appreciative. Listeners are equally welcome too.”

Open Mic Poetry, Jubilee Hall, New Park Centre, Chichester, Wednesday, October 31, 7.30pm. Entrance £4. Sign up on the door to read. www.chichesterpoetry.simplesite.com; 07813244731.

https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/david-walliams-the-midnight-gang-proves-a-triumph-at-chichester-review-1-8678471



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/music/david-walliams-recalls-happy-chichester-childhood-memories-as-city-welcomes-world-premiere-1-8674712



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/working-with-david-walliams-to-deliver-the-midnight-gang-on-chichester-s-stage-1-8669718



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/arts/record-entries-for-worthing-open-art-exhibition-1-8684727



https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/chichester-loses-its-pearl-with-the-passing-of-actress-writer-and-artist-pearl-goodman-aged-98-1-8684716