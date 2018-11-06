Steyning artist to appear on television on Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year 2018

Young Steyning artist Lorna Wheele will be appearing in the new series of Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year 2018, following filming in the summer.

Lorna, a former Steyning Grammar School student, was one of 40 artists selected to appear on the show from more than 1,500 artists applying for the chance to win a £10,000 commission for the Imperial War Museum.

A freelance illustrator, Lorna started practising her art from a very young age.

She said: “I was a student at Brighton City College, Pelham Street Campus, between 2013 and 2014, and am still local to the area after moving back to Steyning after university. I graduated from Kingston School of Art last year with a first in Illustration.”

Lorna has previously produced a series of promotional animations for Manchester City Football Club, working alongside a fellow animator, and helped create a series of hand-drawn animations to promote Melbourne City Football Club.

Having been selected for Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year 2018, Lorna travelled to Broadstairs Beach for filming in the intense summer sunshine and heat.

Steyning artist Lorna Wheele being set up for an interview before the winner was announced

She admitted she was nervous to start with, as filming started under shelters on the sand.

The television programme is hosted by Steven Mangan and Joan Bakewell and follows five groups of eight selected artists as they compete for the chance to win a £10,000 comission for the Imperial War Museum.

The show is aired on Sky Arts on Tuesdays at 8pm, with Lorna’s appearance being on Tuesday, November 13.

