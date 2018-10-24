Steyning Camera Club to hold exhibition to support Beeding and Bramber Village Hall

Steyning Camera Club is staging a major exhibition of its members’ work in support of the village hall that has been their ‘home’ for many years.

Beeding and Bramber Village Hall will be the beneficiaries of the show, which will take place over the weekend of November 3 and 4.

'Citroen Colours' by Richard Hudson SUS-181024-134208001

On display at the autumn exhibition will be well over 100 competition prints from club members.

In addition, some members will be displaying selections of their own work in whatever format they choose. Many of the prints on show will be available for purchase.

There will also be a room dedicated to projected photos, where around 600 images will be projected in a professionally-staged slide show for a seated audience to come and go as they please.

Alan Cross, Steyning Camera Club’s publicity officer, said: “This is the first year of what we hope will be a regular feature in the club calendar.

“We are pleased to be able to show our members’ wide-ranging talent to a wider audience, and also to support the community hall at the same time.”

The exhibition is open from 11am to 4pm on both days at Beeding and Bramber Village Hall, High Street, Upper Beeding. Entry is free, and refreshments will be available.

For more information visit www.steyningcc.org.uk, or email info@steyningcc.org.uk