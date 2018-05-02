Ten things coming up in the Chichester area

Things you mustn't miss

1 Theatre. The Minerva season at Chichester Festival Theatre opens with random/generations, a double bill of plays by debbie tucker green, May 4-June 2. random: this blistering play, told through the eyes of a young woman, explores the unbearable sense of loss felt by a family faced with a catastrophic and random act. generations: in the cradle of their South African family, Boyfriend and Girlfriend are beginning their lives together, just as Mama and Dad, and Grandad and Nana, did before them. Until, one by one, family members start to disappear. www.cft.org.uk

2 Art. An explosion of colour awaits visitors to Emsworth this spring. On May 5, 6 and 7, Emsworth Arts Trail will showcase the varied work of more than 100 talented artists. emsworthartstrail.org.uk. Photo John Tweddell.

3 Art. Chichester Art Trail runs on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 5, 6, 7 and then Saturday and Sunday, May 12 and 13 when the studios will be open from 10.30am-5.30pm each day. Trail guide booklets, which contain the listing of all artists and their venues, are available from the Oxmarket and other central locations or can be downloaded from www.chichesterarttrail.org.

4 Music. Fastlove – A Tribute To George Michael comes to Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre on Friday, May 4. George Michael sold more than 115 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. His debut solo album Faith sold more than 25 million copies worldwide. Throughout his 30-year career, he won three Brit Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, six Ivor Novello Awards, three American Music Awards and two Grammy Awards. Tickets available from the theatre on 01483 440000.

5 Theatre. King Charles III by Mike Bartlett is to be staged by Brighton Little Theatre, 9 Clarence Gardens, Brighton from Saturday, May 5-Saturday, May 12. Spokesman Steve Evans sets the scene: “Queen Elizabeth II is dead. After a lifetime of waiting, her son ascends to the throne. A future of power. But how to rule?” 0844 888 0432.

6 Music. Thank You For The Music brings all of ABBA’s number one hits to the stage at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre on Saturday, May 5. Tickets on 01483 440000.

7 Book launch. The first in-depth look at the Arundel Campaign looks at one of the forgotten episodes of the English Civil War. Arundel at War 1642-1644 by Rosemary Hagedorn has been published by www.troubador.co.uk Rosemary is launching the book at Arundel Museum on May 5 at noon. The book is published at £13.99; ISBN 9781789010152, available on 01235 465521 (top circle).

8 Museum. On Monday, May 7, Fishbourne Roman Palace is holding a day of enjoyment and exploration focusing on the most famous aspect of the site – the mosaic floors. This special Mosaic Mayhem! event gives visitors of all ages a chance to find out more about mosaics, how they are designed and made, and to try some mosaic-making for themselves.

9 Art. Arundel-based contemporary landscape artist Frances Knight (left) offers her solo exhibition New Light at the little art gallery, West Wittering until May 13. Her new show will include recent plein-air works of Sussex landscapes and seascapes, as well as larger studio paintings.Working exclusively in oils, Frances’ paintings explore the effects of light, colour and structure on the landscape. She offers her paintings as a joyful expression of light, colour and atmosphere.

10 Theatre. Present Laughter by Noël Coward gets the 2018 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season under way, running from April 20-May 12. Directed by Sean Foley, the cast is led by Rufus Hound as Garry Essendine, Katherine Kingsley as Liz Essendine and Tracy-Ann Oberman as Monica Reed. Tickets are available from Chichester Festival Theatre box office on www.cft.org.uk.

