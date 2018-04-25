Ten things coming up in the Worthing area

Things you mustn't miss

1 Music. Worthing Musical Comedy Society’s production of Meet Me in St Louis plays Worthing’s Connaught Theatre from May 1-5. Based on the MGM film, Meet Me In St Louis promises a delightful portrait of a turn-of-the-century American family. It is the summer of 1903, and the Smith family eagerly anticipates the opening of the 1904 World’s Fair... Tickets from Worthing Theatres.

2 Music. Swedish folk/roots trio Väsen are on a short UK tour in April, taking in Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Friday, April 27 (01273 464440). Spokesman Barry Ruffell said: “The three members are Olov Johansson (nyckelharpa), Roger Tallroth (12-string guitar) and Mikael Marin (five-string viola). They have been rooted in the traditions of Swedish folk music since their youth, and over the years have put their own very distinctive stamp on it. Their recordings have taken the tradition in new directions with their own arrangements and compositions, and their performances have become famous for the degree of musical empathy, energy, and intricacy of their playing. It’s probably true to say that they have put Swedish folk music on the map more than any other group. The nyckelharpa is still unfamiliar in the UK – though becoming less so. Translated roughly as keyed fiddle, it is a uniquely-Swedish instrument in origin.”

3 Theatre. Music Theatre 2000 offer Lights, Camera… Wonderland! as a sequel to their highly-successful productions of Wonderland (2013), Return 2 Wonderland (2015) and Once Upon a Wonderland (2016). This new incarnation of the show reconnects the creative talents of Emma Edwards (director), Nathan Potter (choreographer) and Simon Gray (musical director) and will be performed at The Barn Theatre in Southwick from April 25-28. Tickets from www.southwickcommunitycentre.org.uk.

4 Theatre. Littlehampton Players Operatic Society’s next production will be the classic American musical Guys and Dolls. The show runs at The Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton from Wednesday, April 25 to Saturday, April 28 with all performances starting at 7.30pm. Society chairman Simon Smith said: “The musical, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, is based on short stories by the American writer Damon Runyan. The show is focused on the shady underworld inhabited by inveterate gamblers, Sky Masterson, Nathan Detroit and their friends. Sky’s world is turned upside down by the arrival in their community of Sister Sarah Brown, a young, zealous missionary at the Save-a-Soul Mission. When Nathan bets him $1,000 that he cannot take Sarah to Cuba for dinner, Sky rises to the challenge.” Tickets on 01903 721860.

5 Music. Maddy Prior, Tuesday, May 1, 8pm, Ropetackle, Shoreham. Over the course of her remarkable career, Maddy Prior has worked with some of the most exceptional musicians in the world – both within Steeleye Span and beyond (top circle).

6 Poetry. Shoreham Wordfest’s first Poemathon, on Saturday, April 28 will be a marathon of non-stop poetry at the Ropetackle Centre, in aid of the Rohingya refugees appeal. Children start by reading poems from 11.30am, hosted by Shoreham poet Tess Jolly. Adults will read non-stop original poetry from 1-4pm, hosted by Brighton poet Jackie Wills and Pighog organiser Michaela Ridgway. Wordfest organiser Barbara Meredith reports that there has been overwhelming response to booking the on-line slots to read, but if anyone else is keen to read, send an email toshorehamwordfest@yahoo.co.uk.

7 Plants. Arundel Castle’s first Spring Plant Fair is set to bloom on April 29 when more than 20 specialist nurseries will gather for the Castle’s first ever Spring Plant Fair. A spokesman said: “Available to view and purchase on the day will be an incredible variety of plants, bulbs and shrubs. With an emphasis on locally- grown, unusual and high-quality specimens, a visit to the fair is a must for all green-fingered folk.” Tickets to the Spring Plant Fair start from £8. For more information, visit: www.arundelcastle.org. (lower circle).

8 Art. Felix Anaut – Paintings and Ceramics offers a solo exhibition of visual music, abstract expressionist paintings and ceramics at Arundel’s Zimmer Stewart Gallery until April 28.

9 Music. Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman, the Dartmoor-based husband and wife, play Komedia Brighton on Thursday, April 26. Spokeswoman Maxine Soars said: “They have twice won the coveted Best Duo title at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards (2016 and 2013), consistently delivering assured, distinctive performances whether live or recorded. Over two decades of performance they have never been trapped in a groove – always bold and innovative, mixing traditional song arrangements with increasingly their self-penned material which reels from the bitter to the sweet, the wry to the sad, the political to the passive, across folk, rock, country and blues genres.”

10 Art. The People of Worthing portrait photography exhibition is at Worthing library until Friday, April 27. Spokeswoman Sue Daly said: “The aim of our project was to celebrate the variety of individuals who visit and live in Worthing, and our photographs were taken on the streets during one afternoon in March 2018. The 120 photographs were taken by members of the Further Creative Photography adult and community learning course run by Aspire Sussex with guidance and instruction from our tutor, Sam Pharoah. We are a group of photographers who share a passion for photography with an enthusiasm for learning something new. We hope people will come and visit the free exhibition.”

