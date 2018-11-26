The UK Jewish Film Festival offers fascinating films in Brighton

The UK Jewish Film Festival is coming to Brighton with striking new films featured on November 28 and 29.

Promise at Dawn and The Testament are showing at Komedia Brighton on November 28 and November 29 respectively

Spokeswoman Charlotte Palmer said: “Eric Barbier’s drama Promise at Dawn centres on the relationship between twentieth-century writer and aviator Romain Gary (Pierre Niney, Yves Saint Laurent) and his mother Mina (Charlotte Gainsbourg). It’s a witty, lyrical look at the relationship between a pushy, domineering mother and the son she drives to literary stardom. Gainsbourg was nominated for Best Actress at this year’s César Awards for her performance, and the film closes out the programme at the festival’s final Gala Screening in London.

“The Testament, from first-time director Amichai Greenberg, deals with family relationships in a much more serious light. This gripping drama explores the futile search for truth: while meticulously putting together a case against Holocaust deniers, Orthodox historian Yoel (Ori Pfeffer, Hacksaw Ridge) unearths evidence that calls into the question the identity of his own mother (Rivka Gur, Epilogue).”

Promise at Dawn: Wednesday 28th November 8.30pm, Komedia Brighton

Ticketing link: https://booking.ukjewishfilm.org/showtime/promise-at-dawn/203/2018-11-28/20-30



The Testament: Thursday 29th November 8.30pm, Komedia Brighton

Ticketing link: http://ukjewishfilm.org/event/the-testament-6/



Charlotte added: “At the core of UK Jewish Film’s values is the notion that film is universal. It crosses cultures and divides and has the ability to unite, engage and educate diverse audiences through the telling of cinematic stories that provide varied perspectives on Jewish and Israeli life and culture.

“UK Jewish Film aims to develop a culture where Jewish film is recognised and enjoyed by the widest possible audience, and to bring Jewish related film to the heart of British cinema culture.

“UK Jewish Film welcomed 30,000 visitors last year through its flagship, annual UK Jewish Film Festival, its international festivals, as well as its 450 additional year-round screenings and previews at venues across London and the UK. Its wide range of films include feature films, documentaries, shorts and archive films, which reflect the diversity of Jewish and Israeli life and culture.

“Since its inception UK Jewish Film has welcomed over 300,000 visitors. Its popular video on demand platform brings its unique provision of film to many more. The organisation also runs acclaimed education programmes that reach hundreds of young people each year including through its schools’ programme harnessing the power of film to combat antisemitism.”

