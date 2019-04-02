This is when Avengers: Endgame is on at Worthing cinemas

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame arrives later this month and the Connaught Cinema and Dome Cinema in Worthing have released screening times ahead of the blockbuster’s arrival.
Avengers: Endgame arrives on April 25 with lots of different screenings, including some subtitled and 3D, over its opening weekend and into May.
In addition to the screenings below, the Connaught Cinema is screening Avengers: Infinity War at 9:20pm on April 24 as part of a double-bill with the 12:01am showing of Avengers: Endgame on April 25.
-
Connaught Cinema
Thursday, April 25 – 12:01am; 12:45pm; 5:00pm; 8:40pm
Friday, April 26 – 10:00am; 1:45pm; 5:15pm; 8:00pm
Saturday, April 27 – 12:15pm; 4:00pm; 7:45pm
Sunday, April 28 – 10:30am; 1:00pm; 5:00pm; 8:00pm
Monday, April 29 – 1:30pm; 5:15pm (subtitled); 8:00pm
Tuesday, April 30 – 12:15pm; 4:00pm; 7:45pm
Wednesday, May 1 – 12:15pm; 4:00pm; 7:45pm
Thursday, May 2 – 1:30pm; 5:15pm; 8:00pm
Friday, May 3 – 1:30pm; 5:15pm; 8:00pm
Saturday, May 4 – 10:00am; (subtitled); 12:45pm; 4:30pm; 8:15pm
Sunday, May 5 – 10:00am; 12:45pm; 4:30pm; 8:15pm
Monday, May 6 – 10:00am; 1:20pm; 5:00pm; 8:40pm
Tuesday, May 7 – 1:15pm; 5:00pm; 8:40pm
Wednesday, May 8 – 1:30pm; 5:15pm; 8:00pm
Thursday, May 9 – 1:30pm; 5:15pm; 8:00pm
-
Dome Cinema
Thursday, April 25 – 12:01am; 11:30am; 3:25pm; 7:30pm
Friday, April 26 – 11:30am; 3:25pm; 7:30pm
Saturday, April 27 – 11:15am; 3:20pm; 7:30pm
Sunday, April 28 – 11:15am; 3:20pm; 7:30pm
Monday, April 29 – 3:30pm; 7:30pm
Tuesday, April 30 – 11:30am; 3:25pm (3D); 7:30pm
Wednesday, May 1 – 11:30am; 3:25pm; 7:30pm
Thursday, May 2 – 11:30am; 3:25pm; 7:30pm (3D)
-
The Connaught Cinema is in Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. For more information and to book tickets visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206.
The Dome Cinema is at 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. For more information or to book tickets visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 823112.
---
