This is when Avengers: Endgame is on at Worthing cinemas

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame arrives later this month and the Connaught Cinema and Dome Cinema in Worthing have released screening times ahead of the blockbuster’s arrival.

Avengers: Endgame arrives on April 25 with lots of different screenings, including some subtitled and 3D, over its opening weekend and into May.

Avengers: Endgame arrives at Worthing cinemas later this montt (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)

In addition to the screenings below, the Connaught Cinema is screening Avengers: Infinity War at 9:20pm on April 24 as part of a double-bill with the 12:01am showing of Avengers: Endgame on April 25.

-

Connaught Cinema

Thursday, April 25 – 12:01am; 12:45pm; 5:00pm; 8:40pm

Friday, April 26 – 10:00am; 1:45pm; 5:15pm; 8:00pm

Saturday, April 27 – 12:15pm; 4:00pm; 7:45pm

Sunday, April 28 – 10:30am; 1:00pm; 5:00pm; 8:00pm

Monday, April 29 – 1:30pm; 5:15pm (subtitled); 8:00pm

Tuesday, April 30 – 12:15pm; 4:00pm; 7:45pm

Wednesday, May 1 – 12:15pm; 4:00pm; 7:45pm

Thursday, May 2 – 1:30pm; 5:15pm; 8:00pm

Friday, May 3 – 1:30pm; 5:15pm; 8:00pm

Saturday, May 4 – 10:00am; (subtitled); 12:45pm; 4:30pm; 8:15pm

Sunday, May 5 – 10:00am; 12:45pm; 4:30pm; 8:15pm

Monday, May 6 – 10:00am; 1:20pm; 5:00pm; 8:40pm

Tuesday, May 7 – 1:15pm; 5:00pm; 8:40pm

Wednesday, May 8 – 1:30pm; 5:15pm; 8:00pm

Thursday, May 9 – 1:30pm; 5:15pm; 8:00pm

-

Dome Cinema

Thursday, April 25 – 12:01am; 11:30am; 3:25pm; 7:30pm

Friday, April 26 – 11:30am; 3:25pm; 7:30pm

Saturday, April 27 – 11:15am; 3:20pm; 7:30pm

Sunday, April 28 – 11:15am; 3:20pm; 7:30pm

Monday, April 29 – 3:30pm; 7:30pm

Tuesday, April 30 – 11:30am; 3:25pm (3D); 7:30pm

Wednesday, May 1 – 11:30am; 3:25pm; 7:30pm

Thursday, May 2 – 11:30am; 3:25pm; 7:30pm (3D)

-

The Connaught Cinema is in Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. For more information and to book tickets visit www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206.

The Dome Cinema is at 21-22 Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PT. For more information or to book tickets visit www.domecinema.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 823112.

Click here to see what films are currently screening at the Connaught and Dome cinemas

---

Hundreds with vitamin D deficiency admitted to hospital at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

More than 40 per cent of jobs in Worthing could be under threat from automation