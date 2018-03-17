Time to rhyme at home’s poetry celebration

A care home in Rustington is inviting the community to join residents to celebrate World Poetry Day.

Residents at Darlington Court, in The Leas, will be joining in the annual celebration of rhythmic literature by reading a number of their favourite poems and rhymes aloud.

The Care UK team will open the doors on Monday, March 19, at 10.30am for a morning of word play and rhyming fun.

Storyteller Bernard Tagliavini is the special guest, who will be visiting to read a number of most-loved poems aloud to residents and guests.

Nikki Burke, care home manager, said: “Poems and limericks are something that we have all grown up with, and most people will have a favourite that they can recall from their younger years, so reading these can be a meaningful reminiscence activity.

“For older people living with dementia, somebody reading aloud to them – whether it be a poem or short story – can have many therapeutic benefits.”

In preparation, staff and residents will be going to the library to find a selection of books on limericks and poetry. Residents are also being encouraged to create their own short verses and poems for Care UK’s nationwide poetry competition.