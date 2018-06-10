Two generations are linked by art

A new arts project has brought schoolchildren and older people together to share in a creative journey.

Workshops have been organised by We-Two, a new intergenerational arts organisation funded by Adur District Council and Shoreham Wordfest.

The organisation’s first workshops were held at Our Lady of Sion Junior School in Worthing.

Pupils aged nine and ten worked with older people from Guild Care’s Methold House Day Centre and residents from Fernbank Residential Home in Worthing to produce creative writing and art.

Richard Bingham, project co-ordinator and a teacher at Our Lady of Sion, said: “It was wonderful to launch the initiative with such a thoroughly enjoyable workshop.

“Too often, the generations live in silos. We Two believes that once old and young start creating together, stereotypes of age disappear and the generation gap begins to dissolve.”

The theme for the workshops was journeys and pupils were paired with older people to work together.

Year-five pupil Tilly said: “I liked giving ideas to each other. Instead of one person doing all the work, we bounced ideas off each other.”

Carol Wheeler, who attends Methold House, said she enjoyed the opportunity to work on a one-to-one basis.

She said: “It’s been really nice to get together and learn from each other.”

Our Lady of Sion was delighted to host the launch. Similar events have been planned across the Adur district, at Eastbrook Primary Academy in Southwick, St Nicolas and St Mary Primary School in Shoreham and North Lancing Primary School. The art and poetry produced will be going on display at the Skyway Gallery in the Shoreham Centre in July.