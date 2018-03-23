What's coming up in the Worthing area!

Make sure you don't miss these events...

1 Theatre. Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons is the intriguing title of the next production from Arundel’s Drip Action theatre company. Written by Sam Steiner, it will be directed by Bill Brennan at The Victoria Institute, Tarrant Street, Arundel from Wednesday, March 21-Saturday, March 24. Bill said: “It’s the story of a relationship between a man and a woman and the ups and downs of the relationship, but underpinning it all is the idea that the state is passing a law that means you can speak only 140 words a day. It is a two-hander, and we have got Tonya James and David Stephens appearing in it. They are in London and the man argues that the idea of limiting the number of words you can say is oppressive more to the poor and working classes particularly because richer people don’t need words so much because they have got the power.” Tickets for Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons are available from The Book Ferret in Arundel in advance or limited numbers on the door, subject to demand.

2 Entertainment. Homecare provider Caremark (Worthing and Arun) will be putting on a charity event at the Worthing Dome on Tuesday, March 27 from 2-4pm when they will be raising some much-needed money for St Barnabas House, a hospice based in Worthing which provides palliative care to adults with advanced progressive life-limiting illnesses. Managing director Andrew Demetriou said: “After going to have a look around St Barnabas House a few weeks ago, we felt that we really needed to get behind the charity and try and raise as much money and awareness as we can. St Barnabas House costs £5.9 million each year to run. Without donations, they would not be able to provide care and support for families across Sussex. We thought this would be a nice event to kickstart our year of fundraising for a fantastic local charity. Worthing Dome is a unique and iconic venue, only a pebble’s throw from the beach. The Dome has staged some glamorous parties over the last 105 years.”

3 Music. Musicians Zoe Peate (soprano), Gary Prior (piano), Bryony Prior (French horn) and Paul Newton (trumpet) present a feast of music by Strauss (Franz & Richard), Purcell, Henri Busser, Rogers & Hart and Hoagy Carmichael. This short lunchtime concert, a fundraising event for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, is a family affair; Bryony has CF and is the daughter of Zoe and Gary, while Paul is Bryony’s partner. Free admission, retiring collection in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust. 12 to 12.45, Saturday, March 24, Steyning Centre

4 Art. Painted Light. Colonnade House, Worthing. Expect rich colours, textures and patterns from the applied art of Julie Ann Anthony. Here only for one week, Tuesday to Sunday, March 20-25 (top circle) .

5 Music. Joined by the Sinfonia of Arun and conducted by Aedan Kerney, Worthing Choral Society take on one of the repertoire’s great masterpieces, Verdi’s Requiem in Worthing’s Assembly Hall on Saturday, March 24 at 7.30pm. Aedan is under no illusions as to the enormity of the task ahead – one he is relishing. More details on www.worthingchoralsociety.co.uk.

6 Comedy. Top comedy is the promise at the VegfestUK Brighton Vegan Comedy Festival. Mike Kelson is to compere the comedy festival which will feature Dave Chawner, Chris Stokes, James Cartwright, Sonja Quita Doubleday, Adele Cliff, Sami Stone (lower circle) and more. Spokeswoman Karin Ridgers said: “Dozens of vegan comedians will be entertaining visitors to VegfestUK Brighton with their witty stories and humour at the Vegan Comedy Festival, part of the show on both days March 24-25 at the Brighton Centre.”

7 Art. A range of artists are exhibiting this month at Littlehampton’s Pier Road Coffee & Art, among them photographer Loz Scott, Sarah Duffield who creates paintings using mainly oils to create bold pieces of art and Mike Merry and Mark Hulme, another two painters who work across different subjects. Also exhibiting are Mike La-Traille and Lucy Harvey.

8 Music. Moya Brennan: The Voice of Clannad, Ropetackle, Shoreham, Saturday, March 24, 8pm Bono recently said: “She has one of the greatest voices the human ear has ever experienced.” With Clannad she rose to prominence with a pioneering approach to traditional music, gaining 15 million sales worldwide and a string of awards, including a Grammy in 1998. Sister Enya joined the band for a time before pursuing her own successful career. Their sound has since become a benchmark for the Celtic music genre.

10 Open Day. Worthing Music Centre. Saturday, March 24 – a great chance for young people and their parents to discover music’s transformative power. Centre manager Sally Sanderson jokes that she probably wouldn’t be happy until she couldn’t physically squeeze another youngster in there. To that end, Sally has put together an open day on Saturday, March 24. “The music centre is opening its doors to the public and inviting new families in to see what we offer. In addition to all the usual groups performing informally, we have two free special events happening for new children and their parents for which booking in advance via the West Sussex Music website is required. There will be a Double Reed taster. There will also be a gospel workshop.” Book for both events in advance. Bohunt School. Otherwise, turn up from 9-9.15 onwards. If you require more information, you can get in touch via music@westsussexmusic.co.uk or call on 08452 082182; 07469 351445.

For other stories by Phil, see: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2

See also: https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/music/bernstein-in-chichester-festival-will-mark-centenary-of-extraordinary-man-of-music-1-8423969

See also: https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/stand-up-shazia-mirza-looks-trump-and-censorship-1-8426123

See also: https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/tv-and-film/university-of-chichester-students-enjoy-film-success-1-8426136