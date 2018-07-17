Worthing ballet dancer motived by rewards of performing

Andrew, 17, has been dancing since he was seven years old and was accepted for professional dance training in London last autumn, being one of only 36 pupils to secure a place out of more than 400 applicants.

Andrew, 17, has been dancing since he was seven years old and was accepted for professional dance training in London last autumn, being one of only 36 pupils to secure a place out of more than 400 applicants.

Central is the only dance school in England to offer a three-year BA (Hons) degree course in professional dance and performance, a unique ballet-focused qualification.

Andrew said: “I have really enjoyed my first year at Central School of Ballet. It’s been hard work but fun, too.

“We train at least six hours a day during the week and take classes on Saturday morning as well. You have to be dedicated to make it to the top of this profession and it’s my dream to be a dancer at one of the world’s leading dance companies when I graduate.

“The training is very challenging, similar to the training of the best athletes, but we are all motivated by the rewards of performing.

“Our year culminates in our end-of-year show at the Stratford Circus Arts Centre and gives us the opportunity to perform in front of friends, family and our fellow students, showcasing our progress and new skills.”

Before joining Central on the degree course, Andrew studied dance at Jean Butterworth School of Dance in Worthing.

During his final year, Andrew will join the touring company Ballet Central, which offers a professional performance experience with a varied repertoire choreographed by some of the most renowned figures in the dance industry.

Heidi Hall, director, said: “Central’s degree course is one of the most comprehensive dance programmes in the country and enables our students to enjoy sustained careers in classical ballet, contemporary dance and musical theatre.

“Central is working towards a move to a new purpose-built facility in Southwark at the heart of London’s South Bank dynamic dance and arts hub, where Andrew will have the benefit of completing his studies.”

Being accepted by Central School of Ballet is through challenging auditions held between October and March each year. The process involves performing for the teaching staff, all ex-professional dancers.

The main focus of the course is classical ballet, supported by contemporary dance as an additional subject, and includes tuition in choreography, Spanish dance, Pilates, jazz dance, drama, singing and contextual studies.

READ MORE

Andrew is selected for Royal Ballet role

Young ballet star from Goring shines on Royal Opera house stage

Dance school appears in BBC documentary