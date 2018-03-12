Worthing Portrait Artist of the Year competition

Worthing and Adur artists are invited to compete in a Portrait Artist of the Year competition.

The inaugural event will be held at the Gallery at St Paul’s, Worthing on March 23 where it is hoped it will establish itself as an annual contest – a great chance to develop fine talents in an ancient art.

Spokesman Brandon Stevens said: “Join us for an exciting evening of live portraiture: 15 artists, 15 portraits, four hours, one prize!

“St Paul’s have begun the search for 15 talented artists aged 16-plus to come together for four hours of live portraiture work on the evening of Friday, March 23.

“Over the course of the evening, each artist will complete a portrait of one of three sitters, whose identities will be revealed in the preceding days.

“This free event will be open to all. Members of the public will be able to observe artists at work and watch as portraits take shape before their eyes.

“St Paul’s is delighted to announce that the judging panel will be led by David McAdam Freud, artist and chairman of the trustees for St Paul’s.

“Joining him will be artist and presenter Alison Lapper, St Paul’s Gallery curator Heather Willamson and Hazel Imbert, member of the Worthing Artists Open Houses steering committee.

“David and his fellow judges will have the great honour of presenting the inaugural Lords’ Prize for Portraiture to their favourite artist. St Paul’s is deeply appreciative of the support and generosity of local charity Faith Through Action which has enabled us to award £500 in memory of Bernard Lord. Mr Lord, a founding member of the charity and a much-missed figure in our community, was a life-long arts enthusiast who ran classes for budding artists.”

David McAdam Freud said: “The prestigious Lord Prize for Portraiture will be held annually at St Paul’s Worthing honouring our town and this beautiful building as a centre for arts and culture. I look forward to joining spectators and judges to see 15 selected local artists benefit from exposure and kudos. We are also grateful for the support of our Prize Partners: Seawhite of Brighton and The Cellar Arts Club, Worthing.”

Heather Williamson, curator for The Gallery at St Paul’s, said: “This is a unique opportunity for artists of all abilities to take part in a fun and informal competition with a difference.

“We just wish we had space for more than 15!

“It is a crucial part of The Gallery’s mission to support our incredibly-talented art community and to provide a platform for their work to be seen and appreciated.

“Community groups, volunteers, professionals, artists and students have all lent their time, energy and expertise towards positioning The Worthing Portrait Artist of The Year as a much-anticipated, annual event.”