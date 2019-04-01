Worthing walking trails launched with new interactive app, aimed at tourists

Two Worthing walking trails have been launched to help visitors learn about the town's history and heritage.

Crumbs City Trails is a free app that will guide users from the start point at Worthing Museum on a two-mile walking tour around town, finishing at the pier.

Students from St George's School of English in Chapel Road, Worthing, were first to try the new trail

The launch this morning by Discover Worthing, in association with the Worthing Society, ties in with English Tourism Week.

Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council's executive member for regeneration, said: "Tourism is vitally important to the local economy and trails such as this, which provide a free and fun activity for visitors all year round, help build our offer to visitors from far and wide.

"I’m delighted to see the positive reaction so far to these trails with even those who have lived here for years discovering new parts of our town.

"With the summer on its way, I look forward to seeing more people take up this offer so that they can find out for themselves all about our amazing heritage on their own two feet."

Worthing Society chairman Susan Belton, third left, and members with Worthing mayor Paul Baker and Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council's executive member for regeneration, outside Worthing Museum for the launch

Designed to appeal to all ages, Crumbs Worthing combines a walking trail, treasure hunt and trivia quiz rolled into one and includes I spy clues for younger people.

Worthing Society has also produced a Blue Plaque Heritage Trail leaflet for those who prefer a more traditional approach.

Susan Belton, chairman, said: "We hope the new trails will add to our visitors' enjoyment of this unique seaside town and help to contribute to a vibrant local tourist economy.

"The walks go past many of Worthing's attractive restaurants and coffee shops. Residents too may enjoy unlocking the secrets of Worthing's varied social history."

The Crumbs City Trails app can be downloaded for free from your mobile phone.

The Blue Plaques trail leaflet is available to pick up from Worthing Museum, the Pavilion Theatre, hotels and B&Bs.