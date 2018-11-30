Young dancers qualify for world championships as Manning School of Irish Dancing celebrates its best year yet

Three students of Manning School of Irish Dancing have qualified for the world championships, taking place in America next year.

The school has been running for more than ten years and now has classes in Barnham, Worthing and Portslade.

Meg Hardy, Kaylem Flynn and Connie O'Brien

Sisters Sarah Manning-Hull and Teresa Manning, both experienced Irish dancers, run the school and say this has been their most successful year to date.

Meg Hardy, Kaylem Flynn and Connie O’Brien have all been selected for the 2019 world championships in Greensboro.

Their success followed under-20 dancer Lucy Emmanuel recalling at the 2018 world championships, which took place in Glasgow in April.

Sarah said: “The qualifying rounds are extremely tough up and down the country and a very small percentage only make it through.

Lucy Emmanuel

“The qualifying age starts at under-ten, so we are proud to say we have two under-tens qualifying for the first time, Kaylem Flynn and Connie O’Brien, and our under-19 Meg Hardy, who not only qualified but all achieved top five.

“Kaylem Flynn also holds the regional title for the third year running, which is amazing at only age ten. We are so proud of all our students and excited for the upcoming year ahead.”

