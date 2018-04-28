Your chance to own a copy of the hit TV detective series Marcella

We’ve got a copy of the Marcella series 1 & 2 box set to give away, the darker than dark, Scandi-Noir style drama now on DVD.

The box set was released on April 16 courtesy of Acorn Media International, featuring International Emmy award-winning star Anna Friel as the troubled detective.

Following the critically acclaimed first series, in series two we join Marcella as she investigates a new case…one that is disturbingly close to home. When a body is discovered inside a wall, the devastated police officer soon works out that it’s schoolboy and friend of her son, Leo Priestley, who was abducted a few years beforehand.

Alongside her team, the unflinching and unrelenting detective is willing to push boundaries in her dogged pursuit of the child killer, whatever the emotional and relational collateral damage may be. Driven by justice, Marcella has an innate recklessness and will do whatever it takes in its pursuit, even if it means damaging herself and those around her.

Written by internationally renowned screenwriter and novelist Hans Rosenfeldt (The Bridge), this eight-part series features a stellar line-up including returning cast Ray Panthaki (One Crazy Thing), Nicholas Pinnock (Fortitude), Jamie Bamber (Fearless) and Jack Doolan (White Gold), and new faces Nigel Planer (Episodes), Keith Allen (Eddie The Eagle), Sophia Brown (Beauty & The Beast), Peter Sullivan (The Borgias), Jason Hughes (Three Girls) and Victoria Smurfit (Once Upon A Time).

To win a copy of the series one & two box set, simply email phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk giving your name, address and day-time phone number and putting Marcella in the subject line or write to Marcella c/o Phil Hewitt, Chichester Observer, Suite 3, First Floor, City Gates, 2-4 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8DJ. Entries to be received by midnight on May 8. Only the winners will be contacted. All other entries will be destroyed.

