Barbecue bash with chef seen on TV

A fiery weekend of Filipino barbecue will give Worthing people the chance to try pickle recently seen on television.

Louise Campbell from Mestiza put her papaya pickle to the test on BBC2’s Top of the Shop with Tom Kerridge and regular serves up street food in Brighton.

Sam Lambert, former head chef at 64 Degrees in Brighton, is now working with her, bringing his creative flair and wealth of experience to the business she started nearly three years ago.

The pair will be serving up a feast at the Brooksteed Alehouse, in South Farm Road, on Friday, June 15, from 4pm; Saturday, June 16, from 2pm; and Sunday, June 17, from midday.

John Azzopardi, Brooksteed Alehouse manager, said: “In the spirit of our pop-up events, we are proud to present Mestiza Filipino Food in our little pub.

“Not just a one-day pop-up but three days of amazing Filipino food. Lou and Sam are a couple who are also both massive foodies. This is indeed going to be a highlight of our 2018 calendar, so make sure you don’t miss out on this one.”

