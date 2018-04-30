Beer and music heralds the coming of summer

The Beltane Beer and Music Festival returns to Shoreham for the bank holiday weekend.

There will be 30 beers from Sussex breweries and ten ciders served up at the Duke of Wellington, in Brighton Road, over five days.

The festival launches on Thursday at 5.30pm and The Cracklin’ Griffins will belt out traditional Irish songs and hits from 8.30pm.

Barbecue food will be available from Eat Food Love Food on Friday 5.30pm to 9pm, and Saturday to Monday, 12.30pm to 9pm.

The music will continue with gypsy jazz from Jorge’s Hot Club on Friday at 9pm.

Saturday’s line-up is Cooper and Blonde’s Music Hall Memoir with tunes from the good old days at 4pm, and Dubious Roots with a rhythmical mix of reggae, ska, funk rock and dub at 9pm.

Regulars from the pub’s open mic nights will showcase their talents on Sunday at 3pm and Shady Grove, a popular Shoreham band, will be on at 9pm.

On bank holiday Monday, Burning Organ will play classic covers and contemporary tunes at 3pm.