Beer festival is major fundraiser for community centre

Southwick Community Association is getting ready to roll out the barrels for its 15th annual beer and music festival.

More than 60 real ales and ciders will be on sale and there is music planned throughout.

Judith Berrill said: “The festival is a major fundraising event for the community centre and has contributed to the renovation and upgrading of facilities and equipment for all sections of the local community to enjoy.

“There is the opportunity to meet local cider makers and to try beers from near and far.

“In previous years, we have welcomed more than 1,000 people over the festival weekend, with the Saturday afternoon having a great family atmosphere in the lovely gardens.”

Southwick Beer Festival takes place at Southwick Community Centre and Barn Theatre, in Southwick Street, on Friday, May 25, and Saturday, May 26.

There are three sessions, 6pm to 11pm on the Friday, 12pm to 5pm and 6pm to 11pm on the Saturday. Tickets per session are £6 in advance, £7 on door.

Home-cooked food on sale includes the famous festival curry and a barbecue with locally-produced burgers and sausages.

Bands booked include rock legends KXB on the Friday evening, blues, jazz and skiffle from Bagge of Nuts on Saturday afternoon, and Burning Organ on Saturday evening.

Businesses and individuals who provide sponsorship can have their name, logo or photo put on a barrel, plus free tickets to the festival and publicity in the programme. Visit www.southwickcommunitycentre.org.uk for more information.

Tickets are also available from the community centre office, Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm, or call The Barn Theatre box office on 01273 597094.