Blind Mate show to launch in Shoreham

The month of love and romance will see singletons try to win a date and prize when the live stage show Blind Mate launches in Shoreham.

Winning contestants can bag a romantic meal for two or a night away in a hotel.

Love Doctor Monti is based in Brighton and Hove

Love Doctor Monti will host the monthly show, starting on February 2, and will be sharpening his cupid’s arrows for a trio of singletons, who will be trying to impress the person asking them three questions on stage at The Crown and Anchor, in High Street.

Similar to the popular TV show Blind Date, the contestant who asks the questions will not see the trio before making a decision on which one to take on a date.

A DJ set follows the show, when the audience can mingle or dance with the contestants.

Love Doctor Monti explained: “This is an exciting alternate way for individuals to meet potentially their dream partner and with Valentine’s Day around the corner for our first show, we are hoping that love is in the air from the beginning of this thrilling adventure.

“Everyone knows how to flirt, this is an opportunity for those who don’t wish to be shallow about looks and pick someone solely because of their personality.”

Those interested in being a contestant in Blind Mate should email lovedoctormonti@rightflirt.club or call 07903552007.

Blind Mate will take place once a month. Doors open 8.15pm, warm-up 8.30pm, showtime 8.45pm. Tickets to watch Blind Mate are £6 each or £10 for two. Visit www.RightFlirt.club to book.