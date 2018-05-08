CAMRA branch names its pub of the year

The Green Man Ale and Cider House in Tarring has been named both pub of the year and cider pub of the year by the Arun and Adur branch of CAMRA.

Branch members made their decision based on atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, value for money, community focus and, most importantly, the quality of beer and cider.

Pete Barlow, from the Campaign for Real Ale branch, said: “The pub is just a minute’s walk from West Worthing station, at 17 South Street. There are usually at least four ales available on any given day and almost always a dark ale. There is also plenty of choice from a range of six or more real ciders.

“The pub now goes forward into a series of higher level competitions from which ultimately the national pub of the eear is chosen.”