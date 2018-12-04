Christmas shopping day at Manor Cottage in Southwick

Christmas comes to Manor Cottage in Southwick with a special seasonal opening for gift shopping.

The Southwick Society, which runs the heritage centre in Southwick Street, Southwick, is holding its Christmas shopping event on Saturday from 10.30am to midday.

Manor Cottage Heritage Centre in Southwick Street, Southwick

There will be a range of Christmas gifts on sale, including the society’s latest Christmas cards showing seasonal views of Southwick Green and St Michael’s Church, and its recently-published local history book, Southwick Enigmas.

Nigel Divers, secretary, said: “At just £5, this book is an ideal gift for everyone interested in Southwick’s history. It answers many questions, such as was there really an Indian temple on The Green, what were the Mystery Towers and why is there a wall along the middle of Church Lane.”

There is also a range of gift-wrapped mugs and other gifts.

The cottage will be decorated for Christmas and mince pies and coffee will be on sale.

Manor Cottage, opposite Southwick Square, is more than 550 years old and is Southwick’s oldest house. Rescued from dereliction by the Southwick Society, it is now the local heritage centre for Southwick and is supported entirely by voluntary contributions.

