Club ‘injects a bit of humour’ into people’s lives

Worthing’s new friendly club for older people is really starting to take off.

The Cheddar Club was launched on April 9 by Robin and Mary-Jane Reeves and meets at the Sidney Walter Centre, in Sussex Road, on Mondays, 10am to midday.

Mary-Jane said: “The club belongs to everyone. It’s a non-profit club. We have several permanent members plus members who cannot come every week, owing to appointments.

“We also go out other times, for instance on the i360, which was fantastic. We are going to Littlehampton shops and beach for fish and chips and we have booked the Waverley paddle steamer in September.

“On bank holidays, we meet at the end of the pier for coffee, a natter and a laugh. That is what it’s all about.”

The couple wanted to inject a bit of humour into people’s lives and set up the club for ‘the more mature person’, especially those who do not have much of a social life.

Both have worked with older people in the past and Robin, 77, said he was always determined to set something up once he retired.

He added: “We feel that Worthing has more than its fair share of the older generation who might be lonely or even bored staring at four walls or watching television repeats.

“Maybe they would enjoy a couple of hours meeting new friends, or old, over a cup of tea and biscuits and a natter about old times.”

Volunteers are welcome of any age and new ideas.