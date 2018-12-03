Colonnade House Creative Hub in Worthing plans festive pop-up shop

Purchase unique and artistic gifts at Colonnade House this December with its festive pop-up shop.

The shop will be open for two weeks from Tuesday, December 11, to Sunday, December 23, 10am to 5pm, with a late-night opening on Thursday, December 20, until 8pm.

Shona Macdonald's work is concerned with death and renewal in the natural world, sometimes whimsical and illustrative and always seeking beauty

It is run by local artists and will feature unique and creative handmade cards and gifts.

This will be the third festive pop-up shop at Colonnade House, in Warwick Street, Worthing, run by the tenants who work in the studios there, as well as a few other independent makers based in and around Worthing.

Holly Doherty, assistant at Colonnade House Creative Hub, said: “The shop will once again offer the chance to engage with local creatives while shopping for beautifully-crafted presents.

“Items for sale will include screen prints, illustrated Christmas cards, hand-poured candles and limited edition ceramics.

“It is one of many artistic Christmas shopping experiences taking place in Worthing that offers people the chance to purchase independent products designed by local makers.”

For the late-night shopping event, TotRockinBeats will be playing some festive tunes outside of the gallery from 6pm to 8pm.

About the sellers:-

Peon Boyle

A printmaking artist who runs Sussex Printmakers, a diverse range of stimulating, artist-led courses and open access studio sessions based within her workshop at Colonnade House. Her latest prints include landscapes infused with vibrant sunset hues and intricate botanical shapes washed with milky lilacs and blues.

Elsie Dodds

A soft furnishing and homeware accessory design label for children and adults to share and enjoy, to encourage curious natures and stimulate imaginations. The designs are inspired by a way to learn through association and there is fun to be had finding all that is hidden in the patterns.

Sarah Edmonds

An illustrator and designer based in Worthing. Her portfolio includes hand-drawn maps, mischievous puns, colourful alphabets and curious characters, produced using a fusion of hand-drawn and digital techniques. Alongside commissioned projects, she produces her own collections of illustrated gifts such as calendars, tea towels and tote bags.

Daniel Good

An artist and children’s television producer specialising in photography, sculpture and digital drawing. In his photography and fine art practice, Daniel produces surprising, sometimes semi abstract imagery that is concerned with finding the emotional and conceptual in the everyday. Daniel often collages, heavily retouches, or illustrates on to his photos to create remarkable new realities.

hello DODO

Jam and Ali, playful printmakers from Worthing, form hello DODO. With a mutual love of fun and bold graphic design, hello DODO creates bright, and sometimes silly, artwork to brighten up any home and to make people smile.

Julie Ingham

A UK-based freelance designer who creates patterns and illustrations for a range of surfaces including packaging, greetings cards, homeware, textiles and paper products and books.

Men in Sheds

A woodwork group who produce and restore wooden objects while building and sharing skills, socialising and pursuing individual and group projects. A frequent exhibitor at the festive pop-up shop, their items include Christmas ornaments, homeware and garden accessories such as clocks and bird houses.

Shona Macdonald

She works predominantly through combining collagraph printmaking with papercutting. Her work is concerned with death and renewal in the natural world, sometimes whimsical and illustrative and always seeking beauty.

Sarah Mills

Sarah Mills is a ceramicist who uses slip casting and porcelain paperclay to create beautifully painted crockery and other ceramic designs. This festive season she will be selling tree decorations, earrings and porcelain candle holders, amongst other handmade pieces that make unique Christmas gifts.

SevenSeventeen

The candles are hand poured with fine quality oils and natural wax that burns cleanly and throws the scent. They have super burn times, up to 70 hours for the triple wick candle, and £1 from each product is donated to some brilliant mental health charities.

Anna Vartiainen

A self-taught artist who draws, paints and makes prints featuring plants and landscapes, from both real and imagined places. Her latest project, an enchanting collection of exciting colour combinations inspired by forest walks, recently exhibited at Colonnade House for her inaugural solo exhibition.

