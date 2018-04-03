Easter holiday wrestling action in Worthing

Eight top grappling stars will battle it out at the St Paul’s Centre in Worthing next week, when the Premier Wrestling Federation tag-team championship will be up for grabs.

Leading the chase for glory on the big Easter Wrestling Spectacular on April 12 will be a trio of star names, all of whom are either current or former PWF individual title-holders, in the shape of ‘Wonder Kid’ Jonny Storm, ‘Dazzling’ Darrell Allen and Andy Boy Simmonz.

High-flyer Storm, who will be appearing in Worthing for the first time since the town’s wrestling shows switched to the community hub arena, is one of Europe’s most exciting and popular campaigners.

The reigning lightweight champion will be bidding to add the tag-team title to his impressive CV when he partners another fast-moving star, Sid Scala, in the knockout event, while welterweight title-holder Allen will have similar ambitions when he teams up with Stacey Chambers, who fans will no doubt liken to the legendary Robbie Brookside.

The dark horses in the tournament look to be the duo of former middleweight champion Simmonz and the ‘Prince of Mumbai’ Rishi Ghosh, who announced their arrival on the tag-team scene as the ‘Iron Empire’ with a battling victory on the last St Paul’s show.

The championship line-up is completed by the Anglo-Irish combination of Oisin Delaney and Charlie Carter, while the supporting card will feature heavyweight action with strongman Josh Faulkner, the powerful young PWF title contender, figuring as one of the contestants.

Tickets for the Thursday night spectacular, with discounts for advanced bookings, are selling fast after the last show at St Paul’s drew a packed house. Bookings can be made in person at the centre, in Chapel Road, or online at stpaulsworthing.co.uk

