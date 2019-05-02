10 things coming up in Brighton and Worthing

Things you won't want to miss...

1 Theatre. Durrington Theatrical Society are promising “grown women, aching feet and heaving bosoms” for their next production. Cheshire Cats is being performed at The Barn Theatre, Field Place, The Boulevard, Worthing. Follow the girls’ emotional journey as they aim to speedwalk their way to fundraising success in the London Moonwalk while also enjoying a girly weekend away in the capital. Trainers and wildly decorated bras are in; high heels and designer labels are out – but a last-minute substitute to the team doesn’t meet the physical criteria. Performances are Tuesday, May 7-Friday, May 10; all performances start at 7.30pm Tickets are £12. Telephone 01903 873073 or email dtsbookings@yahoo.com. Cheshire Cats is written by Gail Young. The cast is Hilary – Aimee Bullimore; Siobhan – Simone Munroe; Yvonne – Emma Godden; Maggie – Natalie Steele; Vicky – Zoe Green; Andrew – Mark Barnes; Handsome Drunk – Les Burstow; directed by Frances Mansell.

2 Music. Steyning Jazz Club will be savouring the fascinations of jazz from the 1920s and 1930s on Friday, May 3 as they welcome Enrico Tomasso with his Riverboat Shufflers. Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “The band line-up will be: Enrico Tomasso on trumpet and vocals, Graham Hughes on trombone, Trevor Whiting on alto sax and clarinet, Martin Litton on piano, Martin Wheatley on guitar and Richard White on bass sax, clarinet and vocals.This wonderful band delight in the jazz of the 1920s/30s with music reminiscent of Bix Beiderbecke and his peers, their playing breathing new life into this golden era of Jazz. Enrico started playing the trumpet at the tender age of five after listening to Louis Armstrong playing Basin Street Blues. His father, clarinettist Ernie Tomasso, was particularly encouraging taking him to meet many of the American jazz greats when they visited England, including Benny Goodman, Dizzy Gillespie, Roy Eldridge, Oscar Peterson, Buddy Rich, and experience the orchestras of Count Basie and Duke Ellington. The most telling meeting was perhaps with Louis Armstrong, for whom he played, at the age of seven, during Louis’ last visits to England in 1968 and 1969.” Steyning Jazz Club meets at Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning BN44 3XZ, 8pm. Doors open 7.15pm. Information from Sid Bailey on 01273 430311.

3 Fringe. The Tim Bat Trick Show comes to the Brighton Fringe for the tenth and final time. Tim said: “This year marks my 40th year as a professional performer, the 20th year of my children’s theatre show (premiered at the Southbank Centre 1999), and it’s my tenth year on Brighton fringe.” Tim will perform in Brighton Spiegeltent: Bosco, Old Steine, Brighton, BN1 1GY on Sundays, May 5, 12 and 19, 12-1pm. 01273 917 272.

4 Fringe. Follow your dreams with Bla Bla Land at the Brighton Fringe. Spokeswoman Kathy Manson said: “Bla Bla Land is an improvised musical comedy inspired by the Oscar-winning film La La Land. Join us as we create a colourful world filled with a cast of characters that dare to dream. Everything, including the songs, characters, story and dances are made up on the spot, inspired by suggestions from the audience. Each performance is a completely-new show, so prepare to be surprised and thrilled, all while laughing your socks off.” The venue is The Warren, Victoria Gardens, Brighton BN1 1UB and performances are on May 2, 5, 20 and 21, all at 9.10pm. Tickets: £8.

5 Theatre. Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical is the next challenge for SO Musical Theatre, with five performances at The Barn Theatre, Southwick from May 8-11, directed by Simon Gray.

6 Theatre. West Sussex Writers will be hosting a talk on editing writing with Sarah Palmer on Thursday May 9 in Goring. The group invites members and non-members alike to attend. Spokesman Phil Williams said: “Many writers dread having to edit their work, but it’s an essential part of the creative process. At West Sussex Writer’s May meeting, freelance editor Sarah Palmer will take us through all the elements needed when editing any piece of work, including novels, short stories, memoirs and non-fiction.” 7.30 on Thursday, May 9 at the Church Hall, Goring Methodist Church, Bury Drive, Goring, BN12 4XB. Tickets £5 for non-members, £3 for members.

7 Fringe. In The Gut promises a riotous character comedy about the facts of life with a twist. It will be at The Warren: Theatre Box, Victoria Gardens, Grand Parade, Brighton for the Brighton Fringe from May 4-6 at 10pm. Spokeswoman Alice Robinson said: “This bold and hilarious show features dancing sperm, audience challenges, catchy music, grotesque imagery and moments of poignant pathos. Les Femmes Ridicules playfully disarm some of life’s difficult topics – for adults with a wicked sense of humour.”

8 Fringe. Dietrich: Natural Duty promises an “intoxicating one-(wo)man show” for the Brighton Fringe. Spokeswoman Jessica Mescall said: “The show is coming to the Rialto Theatre at the Brighton Fringe from May 3-6.. It is 1942. On the battlefields of North Africa in a gold sequin gown, Marlene Dietrich takes to the stage to fight the war her way, with an irresistible mix of songs, sequins, sex and sympathy.”

9 Fringe. A Ship of Fools brings from The Cradle To The Bin to the Brighton Fringe with dates at the Warren, Victoria Gardens from May 2-6 at 6.15pm. A spokesman said: “Mr Whitey is a loveable old chap. Even when things were at their very worst, he always managed a laugh and a smile. And now, with his years advancing and his memory fading, his loving family decide that he can no longer look after himself – so they flog all his possessions and pack him away to the capable folk at Happy Valley Care Homes.”

10 Theatre. This Is My Theatre are on the road with Macbeth, They play the Brighton Fringe at Preston Old Church next to Preston Manor, on May 4, 7.30pm; , May 10, 7.30pm; and May 15, 7.30pm.

See who's coming to the Brighton Festival



Downton star Hugh Bonneville on why Shadowlands is just for Chichester



Cold Feet star James Nesbitt opens Chichester Festival Theatre summer season



Plans unveiled for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester



Naked Stand Up Glory Pearl goes nude for Brighton Fringe date



Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery