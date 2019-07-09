10 things coming up in Brighton and Worthing

Things you mustn't miss...

1 Art. Boot polish painter Shireen Avis will be holding a solo exhibition at Worthing’s Colonnade House Creative Hub from July 9-13. She explains: “My journey started 40 years ago when I studied textile design and technology at the Bulawayo College of Applied Art and Design in Zimbabwe. After rediscovering my creative roots through experimenting with various media and techniques, I returned to using boot polish, a medium I loved as an art student. This creativity was a strong reaction to the soul-destroying regimentation and formalisation of merchandising layouts, targets and rotas of the previous 36 years in various High Street careers.”



2 Music. Singers Rechoired invite you to join them on Friday, July 12 at 7.30pm at Findon Valley Free Church for their summer concert. Spokeswoman Rachel Allan said: “We will be singing a selection of well-known songs to raise money for this year’s chosen charity, Hft Sussex. The concert is free but there will be a retiring collection and refreshments will be available to purchase in the interval with proceeds also going to the charity.”



3 Music. Celebrating two decades of hits for the originals, record-breaking achievements, iconic symbolism and wowing audiences all over the world, Girl Power – The Spice Girls Experience is at Worthing’s Assembly Hall on Friday, July 12 at 7.30pm. Tickets for Girl Power – The Spice Girls Experience are available on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.



4 Theatre. Don Juan is the boldest and greatest of men, seducing, fighting, and charming his way through life. He does whatever he wants and to hell with the consequences. He lives big, loves big, and leaves a trail of broken hearts in his wake. Worthing Theatres invites you to leave your inhibitions at the door and join the revelry with Don Juan and Thursday, July 11 at the Pavilion Theatre. A spokesman said: “Five performers will entice and delight as they invite the audience into their wild retelling of the story of the original master of seduction: Don Juan. Directed by the award-winning Leo Gene Peters, Don Juan brings together brilliant physical comedy, twisted pop songs and explosive wit to create a hilarious and irreverent show, created and performed by an audacious cast, hailing from New Zealand, who play a revolving repertoire of outrageous. The show depicts how, despite our best efforts, we often fail to be the impressive person we wish to be. By putting the audience in the centre of the action, Don Juan feels more like a party than a play. Bring your partner, message your tinder-date or get your friends together for this outrageously funny evening. A Slightly Isolated Dog have been creating new theatre experiences since 2006. They look to create experiences where audiences actively participate and contribute to content or are active players in the theatre, in the moment. Telling stories of well-known characters a completely absurd, joyous and irreverent way. Think Monty Python meets The Mighty Boosh and you’re in the ballpark. Their shows are fast and furious, mashing up styles of sketch comedy, music gig, physical theatre, and wit.” Tickets for Don Juan are available from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.



5 Fun day. Arundel Museum (top circle) is promising a great summer event on Saturday, July 13 from 12 noon until 4pm. “Join us in Jubilee Gardens, Arundel (just opposite the Castle) for our Summer Food and Fun Day – a great day out for all the family,” said a spokesman. “We will have food for all tastes including curry, quiche, jacket potatoes and of course a barbecue, plus cakes, cream teas and Pimm’s. There will be fun and games for all the family plus cook books, tombola and more, and you can try your luck at our grand summer raffle. We will also have music from Arundel’s charity rock band The Alternatives at 12-1pm and 3-4pm, and a ukulele band.”



6 Event. Arundel Castle will revisit its early history on the weekend of July 13-14 as the action-packed Norman Knights Tournament returns. Spokesman Harry Marchbank said: “With family-friendly activities, crafts, demonstrations and high-quality local catering, it’s the perfect summer’s day out. On July 13-14, Arundel Castle’s Norman Knights Tournament will transport visitors back to 1138 with a thrilling tale of power and tension in Norman Britain. The event will include a storyteller, falconry, medieval crafts and have-a-go activities alongside weapons training and tournaments between archers and knights.” The Norman Knights Tournament is included in standard admission prices to Arundel Castle.



7 Writers. West Sussex Writers are hosting a showcase to learn more about the activities of everyday members. The meeting will take place 7.30pm on Thursday, 11 at the Church Hall, Goring Methodist Church, Bury Drive, Goring, £5 non-members, £3 members.



8 Festival. Friday, July 12, 7.30pm. Oculi Ensemble, Amici Concerts, St Pancras Church, Eastgate Square, Chichester, PO19 7LJ. Violinist Emma Parker and friends from the Badke Quartet have formed Oculi Ensemble.



9 Festival. Sunday, July 14, 4pm (doors open 3.30pm for drinks). Piano Duets, Edward Cooke and Rob Gallop, St Paul’s Church, Chichester, PO19 6FT. Free admission.



10 Festival. Thursday, July 11, 7.45pm. Saturday, July 13, 7.45pm – Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare, directed by John Hyatt, The Pergola Open Air Theatre, New Theatre Productions, West Dean Gardens, West Dean near Chichester. Also Friday, July 12. 7.45pm – Tons Of Money by Will Evans + Valentine, adapted by Alan Ayckbourn, directed by Barbara Macwhirter. The productions come in the company’s 40th anniversary year.

