Angmering Chorale set to perform in Arundel Cathedral

Accompanied by Sinfonia of Arun and with top professional soloists, Angmering Chorale will perform Mendelssohn’s great masterpiece Elijah in Arundel Cathedral on Saturday, November 23 at 7.30pm.

Conducted by musical director George Jones, this will be the first main concert of the chorale’s new season.

Spokeswoman Marilyn Hurdwell said: “Born in 1809 to a banking family in Hamburg, Felix Mendelssohn was a frequent visitor to these shores and premiered his Elijah in English at the Birmingham Festival in 1846 to great acclaim. This wonderful work has become one of the most widely performed oratorios in the world. There is much drama and expression and, unusually, the Overture is preceded by the prophet Elijah’s dire warning that God will punish the people for Israel’s embracing of idolatry (led by the villain Baal) by causing a severe drought. The choruses He watching over Israel, O rest in the Lord and the unaccompanied ladies’ trio Lift thine eyes to the Mountains are three of the most beautiful sections of the work. The final triumphal chorus over the evil Baal is And then shall your light break forth.

“Mendelssohn became a great favourite of Queen Victoria, to whom he dedicated a selection of his popular Songs without Words for the Queen and the composer’s compatriot Prince Albert to play as piano duets. With the gracious permission of Queen Elizabeth II, Victoria’s beautiful golden piano of 1856 made its first appearance at this year’s Proms with Stephen Hough’s stunning performance of Mendelssohn’s 1st piano concerto at the Royal Albert Hall

“Other fine works composed by Mendelssohn include his very popular Violin Concerto, three wonderful Symphonies, two piano concertos, the overture to A Midsummer Night’s Dream (including the well-known Wedding March) and the Hebrides Overture (Fingal’s Cave) as well as many songs, chamber music and pieces for piano. He died in 1847 in Leipzig, aged only 38.”

Marilyn added: “Angmering Chorale always welcomes new members and has a busy and attractive year’s programme ahead to suit all tastes.”

Tickets for Elijah are £15 (students £10 and under-11s free) and are available on the door and at the chorale box office on 01243 554501.

Calendar Girls at Chichester Festival Theatre - review



University of Chichester's triple threat students in action



Coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter

