Arun Young Musician gala concert 2019 proves a big success

Spokeswoman Marilyn Hurdwell said: “After a previous weekend of great music-making, our distinguished adjudicators Neil Jenkins and Kay Tucker had the unenviable task of selecting the most successful candidates, not only to take part in the AYM gala concert but also to choose the eventual winners of the various trophies, awards and bursaries.

"Young vocalists, wind, string players and pianists impressed the audience and judges with their talent and performance.

“This year, we thank East Preston Infant School and Chatsmore Catholic High School for welcoming the youngsters, with members and friends of the Rotary Club of Littlehampton being the hard-working hosts and organisers.

“It was nearly 40 years ago that the latter founded the annual Arun Young Musician Festival, thus enabling performers under 19 to acquire skill, confidence and experience in a friendly environment. While today’s final judgment took place in a separate room, the rest of us were royally entertained by two former worthy winners, sisters Tamzin and Zoe Barnett, who sang and played classical guitar respectively. Rudi Eastwood was the dedicated official accompanist, and while celebrating his birthday, George Jones acted as the genial compere throughout the concert.”

The president of the Rotary Club of Littlehampton, Jenni Ripley, presented the prizes as follows:

Trophies were awarded to Barty Hawkins (voice), Lucia Peel (clarinet), Nathan Lynch (voice), Gemma Rose (violin), Ashtyn Roworth & Amelie Beauchamp (vocal ensemble) and Ruby Harte-Stovell (cello).

The Angmering Chorale Bursary was awarded to Nathan Lynch and the Sinfonia of Arun Bursary given to Lucia Peel (clarinet). Ivo Eastwood (piano) won the Rotary Club of Littlehampton Award as the most promising musician, and the Arun Choral Society Shield & Award was given to the talented Backbeatz Boys Choir, conducted by their inspirational teacher Corrine Wellby.

Finally, the AYM runner-up was cellist Ruby Harte-Stovell and the coveted Arun Young Musician 2019 was vocalist Nathan Lynch for his performance of Empty Chairs at Empty Tables from Les Misérables.

Marilyn added: “In conclusion, heartfelt congratulations and thanks are due to all who performed, helped, entertained and listened, not forgetting devoted parents, families and friends who support these talented young people throughout their lives and achievements. Well done, all!”

