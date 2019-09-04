Bombay Bicycle Club confirm Brighton date

Bombay Bicycle Club have confirmed a date at the Brighton Centre for next year.

They will be appearing at the venue on Saturday 1st February 2020.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 13th September at 10am priced from £19.50.

Brighton Centre Box Office: 0844 8471515 / http://www.brightoncentre.co.uk



The date comes as they announce a new album, Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, released 17 January 2020 through Caroline International/Island Records.

A spokesman said: “It is the eagerly anticipated follow-up to the British band’s acclaimed number 1 charting, Mercury Music Prize nominated fourth album, ‘So Long, See You Tomorrow’ released back in 2014.

“The new album was largely recorded out in the US alongside Grammy Award winning producer John Congleton (St. Vincent/Sharon Van Etten/War on Drugs). It features the band’s euphoric new single, “Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You). The video was directed by Louis Bhose, the band’s old touring keyboardist who has quickly become the go-to director for countless artists in recent years (Michael Kiwanuka & Tom Misch, Lewis Capaldi, Loyle Carner). It was shot out in Ukraine.”

The band said: “This is an album for anyone who’s ever turned to music in a time of crisis, whether personal or political. It’s about the solace one can get from listening to music or playing music when everything else has gone wrong. It’s about finding kernels of hope and renewal in dire situations.”

Bombay Bicycle Club have continued to grow, develop and evolve since the release of their debut album, “I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose”, back in 2009 when they signalled their arrival as young teenagers.

Rarely in recent years has there been a British guitar band who have the craft and ability to avoid categorisation whilst uniting hundreds of thousands of fans across the globe. With an innate ear for melody and invention, the four-piece are a very welcome return to the fold just as British guitar music makes a timely renaissance.

To coincide with the new album’s announcement, Bombay Bicycle Club are also excited to share a thirteen date UK and Ireland headline tour which immediately follows its release. Support comes from The Big Moon and Liz Lawrence.

“Playing together again is such an unexpected surprise for the four of us and yet from the first moment we started rehearsing it felt as natural as if we’d played a show the night before. We feel a freshness playing live and in the studio that I think can only come from having taken a step back and now we just want to play these new songs to as many people in as many countries as we can”, says Jack.

The shows kick off on the 20th January at Cambridge Corn Exchange and wrap up at Ulster Hall in Belfast in February. The run includes a show at London’s Alexandra Palace on the 7th February.

Dates coming up include:

25th September – The Glass House, Pomona

26th September – Mayan Theater, Los Angeles

27th September – Observatory North Park, San Diego

28th September – The Fillmore, San Francisco

1st October – House Of Blues, Chicago

2nd October – St. Andrew’s Hall, Detroit

3rd October – Phoenix Concert Theatre, Toronto

4th October – Royale, Boston

5th October – 9:30 Club, Washington

7th October – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn SOLD OUT

8th October – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn