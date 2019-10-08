Brighton date for Lissie on back of new piano album

Lissie headlines St George’s in Brighton on October 17 with a new album.

After releasing Castles last year, Lissie has returned in 2019 with When I’m Alone: The Piano Retrospective, a collection that reinterprets songs from her first decade in music, as well as covers of Fleetwood Mac and The Dixie Chicks.

For Lissie, the idea behind When I’m Alone: The Piano Retrospective came about almost as a test of each tune’s structural integrity, she explains: “When you take a song out of its production and strip it down to its basic elements, you get the heart of the song. You find out whether it can stand on its own, whether it’s a good song. When they come down to their basic bones, are these really meaningful pieces that stand on their own?”

As she says, where Castles was defined by looking to expand her sound, reaching out for new sonic palettes, incorporating synths and drum machines into her sound, When I’m Alone: The Piano Retrospectives subtracts these elements.

