Chichester Cathedral to welcome 200 Livery men and women from across Sussex

The Dean of Chichester, The Very Reverend Stephen Waine will welcome 200 Livery men and women from across Sussex to the Cathedral for a special Thanksgiving Service on Saturday, November 23.

The service will be a unique gathering of the Livery Companies outside of London and will give thanks for their work in the Sussex region.

Livery Companies are trade associations in the City of London, almost all of which are known as the "Worshipful Company of..." their relevant trade, craft or profession. The medieval companies originally developed as guilds and were responsible for the regulation of their trades, controlling, for instance, wages and labour conditions. The Companies have a long history of cultural, education and philanthropic patronage.

There are 110 Livery Companies based in London. However their activities frequently extend beyond the capital. There are many examples of the extent, breadth and diversity of the charitable support from the Livery Companies here in Sussex including Rustington Convalescent Home; the South of England Show at Ardingly; exhibitions at Amberly Museum; Riding for the Disabled and Cricket Camp at Arundel Castle. The Cathedral is particularly grateful to have received funding towards the conservation of the Piper Tapestry, behind the High Altar, and for the current major roof restoration and re-covering project.

The Very Reverend Stephen Waine, who is himself a member of the Merchant Taylors’ Company, said, “It has been a great honour to welcome so many members of Livery Companies living in Sussex. The Cathedral and our community across the Diocese of Chichester, which spans East and West Sussex, is enormously grateful for the support of the Livery companies, many of whom give quietly without expecting any recognition.”

Following the service of choral evensong guests will enjoy a drinks reception in the Nave. There will also be a chance to explore the Cathedral and in particular find out more about the current £5.8m fundraising initiative to replace the failing copper roof with lead, a project which will enter its final phase next year.

For more information, visit http://www.chichestercathedral.org.uk.

