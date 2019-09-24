Could your child be a panto star in Brighton this Christmas?

Children are needed for Brighton’s pantomime this Christmas.

Spokeswoman Jill Woolf said: “JW Productions is presenting the classic, ever-popular fantasy tale of The Wizard of Oz this Christmas for everyone in Brighton to enjoy.

“After the runaway success of Peter Pan in 2018, the company returns to Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts for a family panto like no other!

“Having brought pantomime back to the city in 2013, James Weisz and his team presents his seventh consecutive Christmas offering.

“The Wizard of Oz tells the tale of Dorothy and her loyal dog Toto as they are whisked off to the magical land of Oz.

“On their journey to get back home they meet a host of characters including Tinman, Scarecrow and Lion as they all go and see the wonderful Wizard of Oz.

“Children are now wanted as dancers for the show. They should be aged eight to 14, no more than 5’2’’ tall, and they must have some tap dance experience.

“Most importantly, they should be ready to have lots of fun! The JW Productions team is looking for three groups of children to share the roles across the run.”

Director James Weisz explained: “We love giving children an opportunity to get involved in our Christmas shows.

“It’s always great fun: they make lots of friends, learn new skills and perform in an amazing theatre.

““They really add an energy and it’s lovely to be a real community Christmas show.”

The company has just finished two productions for children at Brighton Open Air Theatre (BOAT): The Jungle Book and The Amazing Adventures of Little Red.

To register your child, email casting@nataliessexton.co.uk with any performing experience, height and photograph.

The Wizard of Oz opens on December 13 and runs for 30 performances.

