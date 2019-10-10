Family fun coming up in Chichester and Bognor

Things you won't want to miss!

The Butterfly Lion by Michael Morpurgo comes to the stage in Chichester’s Minerva Theatre in a new adaptation by Anna Ledwich (running until November 15).

When Bertie is sent away from the African farm of his childhood to school in England, he leaves behind not only his beloved mother and the beautiful land, swarming with wildlife, but also his best friend – a white lion he rescued as a cub.

Bertie’s struggle to adjust to his new life in harsh, grey England is alleviated only by a chance friendship with the equally lonely Millie and his dreams of his treasured lion, now trapped in a French circus. But their remarkable journey is only just beginning, and the pair are destined to meet again...

The Butterfly Lion combines music, design and puppetry to bring a magical adventure to life, celebrating nature, friendship and the triumph of love.

Based on Michael Morpurgo’s novel. Tickets from the CFT.

Taking Flight Theatre Company brings the family show You’ve Got Dragons to Shoreham’s Ropetackle on October 16 and Guildhall Studio, Portsmouth on October 20.

They are offering it as a way to help parents and teachers to talk to children about mental health.

Spokeswoman Stella Patrick said: “You’ve Got Dragons is an inclusive and accessible take on Kathryn Cave’s beloved children’s book.

“Do your worries ever reach dragon-like proportions?

“If they do, then Taking Flight think they have just the show for you. A poignant, insightful story about coping with your dragons and learning to face anxieties from an award-winning picture book writer.”

Chichester Cathedral is hosting Safe Spaces, an exhibition produced by a group of artists who have each created a personal response to the cathedral and the concept of safety

The work explores different themes including people, place and presence through a range of media.

Cathedral spokeswoman Cathy Clark explained: “The Pallant House Creative Collective grew out of the Gallery’s learning and community programme in January 2015.

“It is about learning new skills in an inclusive and supportive environment mirroring the values of the community programme.”

The exhibition continues until Nov 3.

Marvin Ford, who appeared on the Michael McIntyre show and recently toured in Sting’s musical The Last Ship, will be in cabaret at Arundel’s Cathedral Centre on Friday, October 11.

The evening will include a two-course meal and a bar will be available.

Event spokesman Malcolm Farquharson said: “Martin’s repertoire includes songs from the 80s right through to the present day so there will be something for everyone.”

The cost will be £25 a head which will include a welcome drink.

Tickets are available from the parish office on 01903 882262. The night is a Friends of St Nicholas event.

Review: Macbeth at Chichester Festival Theatre



Coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Big names line up for 2019 Petworth Literary Week



Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter



Chichester's newest cabaret, music and theatre venue set to launch