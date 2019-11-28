Family fun coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss!

Chichester Festival Theatre’s Christmas Concerts run from December 2-7.

Over the years, the concerts have become one of the most popular curtain-raisers for the festive season in the area.

The concerts feature the voices of the Cathedral Choir, directed by Charles Harrison, and the ensemble of The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines, directed by Captain Andy Gregory.

Together they are promising an “evening of traditional carols and perennial favourites, along with some enjoyable new discoveries and arrangements.”

They are also promising plenty of groanworthy Christmas jokes for you to repeat on Christmas Day.

Cast your vote for Chichester’s Favourite Christmas Song when booking your tickets and join in with a rousing rendition of the winning number on a “night of true winter cheer”.

Tickets are available from Chichester Festival Theatre on www.cft.org.uk.

Timing will be crucial, says director Barry Jarvis as he masterminds the Funtington Players’ production of Rumours by Neil Simon.

Performances will be in West Ashling Village Hall from November 26-30, with tickets available from www.funtingtonplayers.org.uk

“It’s an American farce, a bit like Alan Ayckbourn and other very good farceurs, but this play has been converted into an English version, and we are using the English version.

“It is set in Surrey at a ten year anniversary party for Charlie and Vivien who never appear! Chris and Ken find that their host Charlie has shot himself in the ear and won’t come out of his bedroom. Vivien is missing; so are the two servants...”

The Consort of Twelve will be in concert on December 1 at 6pm in St John’s Chapel, Chichester, PO19 1UR. Virtuoso violinist Kati Debretzeni will be playing the Vivaldi Concerto known as Il Grosso Mogul (the title possibly alluding to the Indian court of the Grand Mughal, Akbar). Kati will be joined by Dominika Fehér in the well-known double violin concertos by Bach and Vivaldi. To celebrate the season, the concert will also include Corelli’s Christmas Concerto. There will be wine and mince pies in the interval. Tickets £15 (18 and under £8) from Phillip and Philip Hairdressers, 7 Baffins Lane, Chichester; 01243 782353; and on the door.

Hampshire Recorder Sinfonia returns with a concert at Emsworth Baptist Church on Saturday, November 30 at 7pm.

Included in the programme of classics and moderns are Benjamin Britten’s courtly Dances from his opera Gloriana and also The Brington Crystal, inspired by the tragic early death of Margaret, great-grandmother of Princess Diana and wife of the 6th Earl Spencer, plus a swinging arrangement of Sweet Georgia Brown. Tickets for the concert are available on the door or from 01329 834297. Adults £12, concessions £10, students £5 and children under 12 free.

Little Mix announce Sussex date

Coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre this winter

Find out who's coming to Chichester Festival Theatre this winter