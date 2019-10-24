Family fun this half-term in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss!

Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery is offering a range of fun activities this half-term.

Fun includes:

Massive Murals, Tuesday, October 29, 10.30am-3.30pm. Create a picture of yourself using paper, paints and colours and then join forces with everyone else to create a massive mural.

Picture Yourself, Wednesday, October 30, 10.30am-3.30pm. Snip and stick coloured paper to create a collaged landscape, along with props and costumes so you can ‘step’ inside your landscape.

Screen Printing, Thursday, October 31, 10.30am-3.30pm. Dress up in style this Halloween. Design and screen-print your own spooky t-shirt or a bag to collect all your treats in all year round.

You can also challenge yourself to Find Wally in Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery from Saturday, October 26 until Sunday, November 3, He currently travelling the country and appearing in museums.

A Tribute to Ariana and JoJo brings together two huge names with mass appeal at Bognor’s Regis Centre on Wednesday, October 30 at 6pm.

Catering for the youngsters with its early start, the show offers a tribute to global superstar Ariana Grande and kids sensation JoJo Siwa.

Ariana’s music videos have been viewed a total of more than nine billion times online. Her accolades include three American Music Awards, three MTV Europe Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award and four Grammy Award nominations.

All three of her albums have been certified platinum. With 134 million Instagram followers, she has enjoyed hits including Dangerous Woman and No Tears Left To Cry.

Buoyed by recent contest successes, Chichester City Band returns to St George’s Church, Cleveland Road, Chichester on Friday, October 25 at 7.30pm in the church’s Last Friday in the Month series.

Series organiser Geraldine Burrows said: “The London & Southern Counties Champion Band (Section 3) has recently returned from Cheltenham where, competing against the finest bands of their grade, they achieved a very creditable sixth place in the finals of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain.

Tickets, available on the door, are priced at £10, under 18s free entry.

Arundel Castle’s open season will end on November 3, but first comes Norman Knights at the Castle on October 30 and 31

Stephen Manion, castle manager, said: “Awash with autumnal colour, the extensive walled gardens are an unmissable attraction at this time of year. The tropical borders are bursting with striking, sculptural foliage and hues of crimson, orange and gold while the English herbaceous borders boast pretty blue salvias uliginosa and indigo spires.

“Seasonal fruits and vegetables are being harvested from the overflowing Organic Kitchen Gardens and the Victorian Vine House is displaying a wonderful array of pumpkins and gourds.

“Following the final historical event of the season, the castle will shut its gates for the winter to allow for essential maintenance and restoration work. It will reopen to visitors on April 1 2020 with a refreshed calendar of family-friendly events.

Arundel Castle is open from 10am until 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday until November 3. Tickets are available at the gate.

