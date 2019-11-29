Fun-packed line-up for this year's Arundel by Candlelight

Arundel Chamber of Commerce is once again offers its Christmas Stocking Trail Competition around town (running until Sunday, December 8) and also a busy entertainment programme for Arundel by Candlelight on Saturday, December 7.

Spokesman Jake Boase said: “The winning entrant will receive £440 of shopping vouchers to use at the 22 participating Arundel businesses.

“Simply visit each venue listed in the competition leaflet, spot the Christmas stocking picture clue which will be displayed either inside or in the window at each premises. It may be a reindeer, a Christmas tree, a bauble or many other Christmas themed clues. Competition leaflets are available in shops and business around town and also on the Arundel by Candlelight website (www.arundelbycandlelight.co.uk).

“Entry is free and completed forms can be handed in at Dinkey Donkey Delights on Tarrant Street or Pallant of Arundel on the Town Square. All entries must be received by 5pm on Sunday, December 8.”

Arundel by Candlelight, Saturday, December 7 has been rganised by Arundel Chamber of Commerce, with support from Arundel Town Council and Arun District Council.

“The historic town of Arundel provides the perfect backdrop to enjoy this Christmas event. The Christmas Market features a range of hand-picked stallholders, and there is always an array of seasonal treats such as roasted chestnuts and mulled wine. With a refreshing absence of chain stores, Arundel is also celebrated for its modern independent shops, contemporary art galleries, and great restaurants, pubs and cafes.

“A host of choirs will be performing throughout the day, while Father Christmas will be welcoming children at his grotto in Arundel Museum. Mother Goose pantomime excerpts can be enjoyed at Nineveh House, plus live music in Tarrant Street. Traditional vintage children’s games & rides will be by provided by Horton’s Steam Fair. Look out also for Santa’s tallest elf and a stilt walking Scrooge!

“This year the Arundel Gallery Trail also welcomes you to A Winter’s Trail with 50 artists exhibiting paintings, jewellery, ceramics and textiles at 17 venues across the town. Opening dates and times vary but most include Arundel by Candlelight on December 7, 12-7pm.

“Arundel by Candlelight promises to be an enchanting day, full of fun and festive cheer and an opportunity for everyone to come together and celebrate a memorable day in the run up to Christmas.”

Entertainment organised by Sharon Blaikie, Landon Sounds Bespoke Events, Arundel High Street Studios.

Sharon offers the following guide to the fun:

Arundel Museum, Mill Road

• 12:00 to 18:30, meet Father Christmas. £4 per child, £7 for two. Also Happy Headz Face Painting.

Lower High Street (by the Swan)

• 12:00 - 14:00 - Sussex Steel Duo, Rebekah and Graham

Town Square

• Mulled wine, roasted chestnuts, hot food and market stalls

Upper High Street

• 12:00 - Mayor & Town Crier open the day and award prize for the 'Best Dressed Christmas Dog’!

• 12:05 - St Philip's Catholic Primary School & Arundel Church of England Primary School choirs, conducted by Michael Servant

• 12:25 - Choristers from Arundel Cathedral with Elizabeth Stratford organist and Master of Choristers

• 12:55 - Lancing Brass Band, directed by David Martin

• 14:00 - Arundel Community Choir, directed by Caroline Cox

• 14:30 - Arun Chorale Society, conducted by Juliet Robinson

• 15:05 - Steve Hewitt, Acoustic Songwriting Artist

• 15:35 - Daughters of Clarity, led by Jane Clarity

• 16:00 - InChoir directed by Karen O'Connor

• 16.35 - 'Christmas Tree Carols' led by the Reverend Steve Lomas

• 16:50 – Our very own Pantomine ‘Duchess’ Dean Othen awards prize for the ‘Best Christmas Card Design’

• 17:00 - Nicky Adams, West End Singer

• 17:35 – Bellacapell conducted by Emily Barden

• 18:15 – Rock Choir, directed by Sarah Willis and accompanied by Nick Cook’s LED light show

• 19:00 - Finish

Tarrant Street

• 12:00 – 19:00 - Christmas Market and Horton's Steam Fair (traditional children's rides)

• 12:00 – 14:30 - Tarrant Street Acoustics with Frank Register, Joe Butt & Steve Hewitt (by Fanny Adams)

• 14:45 - Stevie C as Elvis and 16:30 - Dawn Gracie (Old Print Works Arcade)

• 18:00 – Mother Goose pantomime experts at Nineveh House

Around Town

• Stilt Walking Scrooge…will he talk you out of a Merry Christmas? Sweet talk him and he will give you a “Humbug”!

• Dave Stewart the Magician will amaze and astound with his Christmas tricks.

• ‘Mechanical Fracture’ Dickensian style statue.

• Meet Santa’s tallest Elf and have a wonderful balloon model made just for you!

‘A Winter’s Trail’

• Arundel Gallery Trail – 17 venues open in December around town, many open for Arundel by Candlelight. See website for more information – www.arundelgallerytrail.co.uk

