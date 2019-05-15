Historian Lucy Worsley offers insights into Queen Victoria for Worthing

Historian, author, curator and television presenter Lucy Worsley will be revealing the fascinating life and secrets of Queen Victoria in her latest illustrated talk at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on Sunday, May 19.

Spokeswoman Polly Orr said: “Queen Victoria: a little old lady, spherical in shape, dressed in black, perpetually grumpy. Right? Historian Lucy Worsley wants to make you think again. Meet a complex, contradictory woman, who had a traumatic childhood, who loved dancing, who suffered calamity and bereavement, before coming out the other side as an eccentric, powerful and really rather magnificent old lady. Lucy’s illustrated talk takes you into the life, the palaces, and the rich colourful age of this woman who ruled a quarter of the globe.

“Lucy Worsley has presented many acclaimed television shows for the BBC including A Very British Murder, The First Georgians: The German Kings Who Made Britain and most recently American History’s Biggest Fibs with Lucy Worsley, she also presented the BBC2 special film Victoria & Albert: The Royal Wedding, where she oversaw an authentic re-staging of the wedding of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

“This illustrated talk ties in with the release of Lucy’s latest book Queen Victoria: Daughter, Wife, Mother, Widow which explores Victoria at each of these significant steps along life’s journey. The story details 24 days of Victoria’s life through diaries, letters and more, examining them face to face as Lucy celebrates the contradictions at the heart of British history’s most recognisable woman.”

Tickets are available from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.

